BJP’s New J&K Chief Sat Sharma Gets Grand Welcome In Jammu

Jammu: The newly appointed president of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Sat Sharma, on Monday received a grand welcome from the leaders and supporters of the party on his arrival in the winter capital.

Hundreds of party workers and supporters received him at the Jammu Airport. He was then taken to the party office at Trikuta Nagar in a cavalcade. Throughout the route from the airport to the party office, Sharma was showered with flowers amid non-stop sloganeering.

After reaching the office, the BJP J&K president was welcomed by the outgoing BJP president Ravinder Raina and other leaders. Sharma also garlanded the BJP founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's statue on his arrival, while Raina handed over to him the reigns of the party.

Speaking on occasion, Sharma told media persons that the party has achieved a new height under Raina and he will take it to newer heights during his tenure.