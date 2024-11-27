ETV Bharat / state

New Inning Of ‘Abua Sarkar’ To Start From Thursday: Hemant Soren

Soren paid tribute to his grandfather Sobaran on his 67th death anniversary, observed as 'Sahid Diwas', day before taking oath as 14th CM of state.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Chief Minister Hemant Soren (IANS)
Ramgarh (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Chief Minister designate Hemant Soren said the new inning of "Abua Sarkar" (Our Government) will start from Thursday after the swearing-in ceremony. A day before taking oath as the 14th chief minister of the state, Soren, along with his wife Kalpana, visited his ancestral Nemra village in Ramgarh district to pay tribute to his grandfather Sobaran Soren on his 67th death anniversary, observed as 'Sahid Diwas'. "I visit this place every year to pay homage to my grandfather Sobaran Soren," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Soren also invited his villagers to attend the oath-taking ceremony of his government at Ranchi’s Morabadi ground. While addressing them at Lukaiyatand in Nemra, he said the work for government formation was underway. "From tomorrow onwards, a new inning of Abua Sarkar (our government) will start.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday. I invite you all to attend the ceremony. You all have worked very hard to bring the Abua Sarkar again in power," Soren told villagers. Hemant's grandfather Sobaran was murdered by moneylenders when JMM chief Shibu Soren was 15 years old, according to senior JMM leaders. Nemra, located amidst dense forests and hills near the Bengal border in Ramgarh district's Gola block, is also the birthplace of Shibu Soren.

Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance on Saturday stormed to power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the NDA, which managed only 24 seats. Top leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, are likely to attend the ceremony.

