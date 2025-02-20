New India Cooperative Bank Case: Mumbai Police EOW Summons Auditors For Questioning

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has summoned the auditors of New India Cooperative Bank for questioning in a funds siphoning case.

EOW officials said they have received the audit report of the bank for five years since 2019-20 fiscal. They said associates Sanjay Rane and Abhijit Deshmukh have been summoned and asked to report to the EOW on Thursday. Rane and Deshmukh will be questioned on the bank's audit report. The officials said bank's audit has been conducted by different firms and individuals and more auditors will be questioned in future as part of the investigation. The EOW has also held discussions with officials of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for more information on the case. Officials said EOW has sought an internal report on the bank's functioning and balance sheet from the RBI. This apart, the officers who questioned and video recorded the confession of the bank's general manager Hitesh Mehta will also be probed.

EOW officials said the former chief executive officer of New India Cooperative Bank Abhimanyu Bhuvan has been recorded. Abhimanyu was the CEO of the bank since 2019 and after the end of his five year contract, the proposal for his reappointment was rejected. "We are investigating what was done to the Rs 122 crore which was siphoned off from the bank and to whom the money was given. Audit reports are vital in the case and are being investigated. If the need arises, a forensic audit too will be conducted," the EOW officials said.

Mumbai Police has issued a lookout circular against businessman Unnathan Arunachalam, alias Arun Bhai, in connection with the case. The circular was issued after accused Mehta revealed that he gave Rs 40 crore out of the Rs 122 crore siphoned off from the bank to Arunachalam. Apart from Mehta, police have arrested a developer, Dharmesh Paun, in the case for allegedly helping him in routing the embezzled money. Mehta told police that he had given Rs 70 crore to Paun for the development of a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Charkop, Kandivali.

Earlier, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Devarshi Ghosh had approached the Dadar police station in central Mumbai and lodged a complaint of misappropriation against Mehta and others. As per the complaint, Mehta along with other associates hatched a conspiracy and embezzled Rs 122 crore from the safes of Prabhadevi and Goregaon offices of the bank. Based on the complaint, a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 316 (5) (criminal breach of trust by public servants, bankers, and others in positions of trust), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) was registered and the case was then transferred to the EOW considering its scope. New India Cooperative Bank has 28 branches and most of them are located in Mumbai, while two are in Surat in neighbouring Gujarat and one in Pune.