New India Co-op Bank Fraud: Mumbai EOW Files 12,634-Page Chargesheet Against Ten Accused

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has filed a 12,000-page chargesheet against 10 accused, including a former general manager of the New India Cooperative Bank, Hitesh Mehta, in the case of alleged misappropriation of Rs 122 crore from the bank.

Among the accused in the case are the former chairman of the bank, Hiren Bhanu, and his wife, Gauri Bhanu have been declared absconding. Interpol has already issued a Blue Corner notice against them, the EOW has informed the court.

Other accused are Dharmesh Paun, Abhimanyu Bhoan, Ulhanathan Arunachalam, his son Manohar, Kapil Dedhia, Javed Azam and Rajiv Ranjan Pandey. Abhijit Deshmukh, Laxminarayan Nayak, M/s S. I.

The EOW has told the court that the search is also on for Subhash Mogal, Ajay Rathod, Pawan Jaiswal and Shaukat Jamdar of Mogal Company, and a supplementary charge sheet will be filed against them soon.

More on the chargesheet by EOW

The chargesheet is based on various evidence, including statements of 44 witnesses; the testimony of eight of them has been recorded under Section 183 of the Indian Civil Security Act.

Apart from this, at least 21 properties worth Rs 168 crore have been attached in the case. The properties, located in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar, are owned by the five accused. These include seven flats, a shop and a bungalow in the name of Hitesh and his family, worth a total of Rs 12 crore.

Other properties are:

A shop in the name of the accused, Arunachalam, is worth Rs 1.5 crore.