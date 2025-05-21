ETV Bharat / state

New Housing Project Coming to Ghaziabad After 20 Years

The new project aims to offer housing at prices regular people can afford.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 21, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) in Uttar Pradesh has approved a new housing project called "Harnandipuram" during their board meeting in Meerut on Tuesday. This is the first major housing scheme in Ghaziabad in almost 20 years.

The new project aims to offer housing at prices regular people can afford. Ghaziabad has grown quickly over the last two decades, with more people needing homes and business spaces.

The Harnandipuram project will cover about 500 hectares of land. The GDA will buy land from eight villages, including Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhandeda Khurd, Nagla Firozpur, Mohanpur, Bhogpur, and Shahpur Morta.

In the first phase, about 336 hectares will be purchased from farmers in five villages. The GDA has promised to pay four times the official circle rate for the land. All purchases will be made with the agreement of the landowners. The land price rates were set in February 2025.

During the meeting, board member Pawan Goyal suggested including a section called "Patrakarpuram" in the project specifically for journalists. The board agreed to consider this idea.

The new project will offer residential homes, commercial shops, and industrial plots. With Ghaziabad now connected to modern transportation like Metro, RRTS, good roads, and air travel, many people want to live there. This project is expected to help meet the growing demand for housing in the rapidly developing city of Ghaziabad.

