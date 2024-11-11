New Dress Code For Odisha Nursing Staff With Distinct Colors And Sambalpuri Motif

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Health Department has decided to incorporate the state’s culture into the nursing staff’s uniforms, introducing Sambalpuri-inspired designs. The new dress code assigns unique colors and designs to different ranks, with an emphasis on showcasing the state’s traditional Sambalpuri print, a long-standing request from nursing officers.
According to the new guidelines, specific colors and styles will differentiate nursing staff at various levels:
• Senior Nursing Officers: Light lavender or light pink outfits. Female nurses will wear sarees or salwar-kameez sets, while male nurses will sport deep navy-blue trousers with matching shirts.
• Assistant Nursing Superintendents: Cyan blue sarees or outfits for women, with men wearing blue shirts and black pants. Both will include an apron.
• Deputy Nursing Superintendents: White sarees or uniforms with aprons adorned with Sambalpuri print. Male Deputy Nursing Superintendents will wear white jackets with Sambalpuri print details.
• General Ward Nursing Officers: All officers will wear a white half apron, with their names and ranks clearly displayed on their uniforms, along with the hospital name and designation.
In a distinctive move, Sambalpuri fabric will also feature prominently on the collars of nursing officers’ shirts, highlighting Odisha’s artisanal heritage.
Uniform Implementation Set for January Launch
The new uniforms are expected to be rolled out in January. “The process of acquiring fabric and finalizing tailors is underway, so we anticipate a January launch,” said Nursing Director Gunu Rani Patnaik. This follows a series of requests from the nursing staff to modernize their uniforms, and last November, a letter regarding the update was sent to district health departments across Odisha.
Gradation List and Staffing Updates
Beyond the dress code, the Health Department has addressed other requests from nursing staff. “The gradation list, which is another priority, is in the process of finalization. About 80 percent of CDMOs have submitted the necessary data,” said Patnaik. With 15,242 nursing staff across the state, the department is actively working to streamline staffing structures and address gaps.
Union Leaders Acknowledge Changes, Seek Further Action
Ashwini Kumar Das, General Secretary of the State Nursing Staff Federation, expressed gratitude for the dress code change, while emphasizing other demands from the union. “We appreciate the state’s decision to update the uniforms. However, the government must also prioritize the promotion and regularization of nursing staff, ensuring timely career advancement for those hired before 2013,” Das stated.
Das also advocated formation of an inter-departmental committee to address issues related to nursing roles, particularly those concerning Nursing Officers currently serving in Ayushman Healing Centers. “We urge the government to bring back nursing officers from CHO roles to government hospitals, while recruiting new CHOs under the NHM to support Ayushman centers.”
