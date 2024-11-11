ETV Bharat / state

New Dress Code For Odisha Nursing Staff With Distinct Colors And Sambalpuri Motif

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Health Department has decided to incorporate the state’s culture into the nursing staff’s uniforms, introducing Sambalpuri-inspired designs. The new dress code assigns unique colors and designs to different ranks, with an emphasis on showcasing the state’s traditional Sambalpuri print, a long-standing request from nursing officers.

According to the new guidelines, specific colors and styles will differentiate nursing staff at various levels:

• Senior Nursing Officers: Light lavender or light pink outfits. Female nurses will wear sarees or salwar-kameez sets, while male nurses will sport deep navy-blue trousers with matching shirts.

• Assistant Nursing Superintendents: Cyan blue sarees or outfits for women, with men wearing blue shirts and black pants. Both will include an apron.

• Deputy Nursing Superintendents: White sarees or uniforms with aprons adorned with Sambalpuri print. Male Deputy Nursing Superintendents will wear white jackets with Sambalpuri print details.

• General Ward Nursing Officers: All officers will wear a white half apron, with their names and ranks clearly displayed on their uniforms, along with the hospital name and designation.

In a distinctive move, Sambalpuri fabric will also feature prominently on the collars of nursing officers’ shirts, highlighting Odisha’s artisanal heritage.