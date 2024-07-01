ETV Bharat / state

New Dress Code For Ayodhya Ram Mandir Priests, Mobiles Banned

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

The new dress code for the priests of Ayodhya Ram Mandir includes yellow chaubandi, dhoti and safa. With 21 newly trained priests being included in the worship process, the strength of priests at the temple now stands at 26.

New Dress Code For Ayodhya Ram Mandir Priests, Mobiles Banned
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Ayodhya: A complete ban has been imposed on the use of mobile phones within the premises of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

This restriction, currently being followed by the devotees, will now onwards be in place for the priests as well. Also, a dress code has been introduced for the priests.

Before entering the temple premises, priests will have to be clad in yellow chaubandi, dhoti and safa. A decision in this regard has been taken by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust.

The strength of priests has also been increased here from today onwards. Now, 26 priests will serve in different shifts for worshipping Ram Lalla. The religious committee formed by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust has decided to include 21 newly trained priests.

For this, the trust has also issued identity cards for all the priests. Their appointment letters will be handed over along with their six-month training certificates, on July 3 or 5.

Ram Lalla's assistant priest Ashok Upadhyay said that the trust has restricted priests from coming to the temple with their Android phones. If required one can only use keypad phones for communication, he said. There will also be a special dress code for priests but an official instruction has not been received from the trust yet, he added.

During the training process, 11 trainee priests were included in the worship process of Ram Lalla. During Ram Navami, 11 trainees were included for the worship of Ram Lalla and a complete information about the worship method has been given to them.

Under this, every morning, Ram Lalla's 'Mangala Aarti', 'Shringar Aarti' and 'Shayan Aarti' are recited along with 16 mantras of Ram Raksha Stotra and Purusotra.

Read more

Dress Code For Devotees Visiting Kashi Vishwanath Temple On The Cards

Ayodhya: A complete ban has been imposed on the use of mobile phones within the premises of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

This restriction, currently being followed by the devotees, will now onwards be in place for the priests as well. Also, a dress code has been introduced for the priests.

Before entering the temple premises, priests will have to be clad in yellow chaubandi, dhoti and safa. A decision in this regard has been taken by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust.

The strength of priests has also been increased here from today onwards. Now, 26 priests will serve in different shifts for worshipping Ram Lalla. The religious committee formed by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust has decided to include 21 newly trained priests.

For this, the trust has also issued identity cards for all the priests. Their appointment letters will be handed over along with their six-month training certificates, on July 3 or 5.

Ram Lalla's assistant priest Ashok Upadhyay said that the trust has restricted priests from coming to the temple with their Android phones. If required one can only use keypad phones for communication, he said. There will also be a special dress code for priests but an official instruction has not been received from the trust yet, he added.

During the training process, 11 trainee priests were included in the worship process of Ram Lalla. During Ram Navami, 11 trainees were included for the worship of Ram Lalla and a complete information about the worship method has been given to them.

Under this, every morning, Ram Lalla's 'Mangala Aarti', 'Shringar Aarti' and 'Shayan Aarti' are recited along with 16 mantras of Ram Raksha Stotra and Purusotra.

Read more

Dress Code For Devotees Visiting Kashi Vishwanath Temple On The Cards

TAGGED:

AYODHYA RAM MANDIRAYODHYA RAM MANDIR PRIESTSRAM JANMABHOOMI TIRTHA KSHETRAPRIESTS OF RAM MANDIR IN AYODHYA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.