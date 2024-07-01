New Dress Code For Ayodhya Ram Mandir Priests, Mobiles Banned

Ayodhya: A complete ban has been imposed on the use of mobile phones within the premises of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

This restriction, currently being followed by the devotees, will now onwards be in place for the priests as well. Also, a dress code has been introduced for the priests.

Before entering the temple premises, priests will have to be clad in yellow chaubandi, dhoti and safa. A decision in this regard has been taken by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust.

The strength of priests has also been increased here from today onwards. Now, 26 priests will serve in different shifts for worshipping Ram Lalla. The religious committee formed by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust has decided to include 21 newly trained priests.

For this, the trust has also issued identity cards for all the priests. Their appointment letters will be handed over along with their six-month training certificates, on July 3 or 5.