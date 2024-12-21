ETV Bharat / state

Travellers Express Concern Over Delay In Trains During Winter Season

New Delhi: Travellers on Saturday expressed their concern over trains running late due to bad visibility issues as they are skeptical about reaching their respective destinations on time following such conditions.

Expressing his concern, Ishwar Singh, who has a plan to visit Mahakumbh Mela, told ETV Bharat, “It is a fact that several regular trains are running late. We are a little iffy to reach the mela venue on time because in the coming days visibility issues will increase.”

Expressing the similar concerning points, Deelip Kashyap, another traveller, said, “Late running of trains will put effect on our travel schedule as well as pocket.”

The railway, however, said it has made an elaborate arrangement to provide better facilities in Mahakumbh Mela venue and commuting for travellers.

Talking about better train service facilities, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railways, told ETV Bharat, “Some trains are running late due to fog because trains run at slow pace due to low visibility. During the fog and low visibility conditions, travelling by train is safer than other modes of transport.”

“If fog and low visibility conditions increase in the coming days, there will be no option but to face delay in train services as late is better than any incident,” said Tripathi.