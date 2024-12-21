Travellers Express Concern Over Delay In Trains During Winter Season

New Delhi: Travellers on Saturday expressed their concern over trains running late due to bad visibility issues as they are skeptical about reaching their respective destinations on time following such conditions.
Expressing his concern, Ishwar Singh, who has a plan to visit Mahakumbh Mela, told ETV Bharat, “It is a fact that several regular trains are running late. We are a little iffy to reach the mela venue on time because in the coming days visibility issues will increase.”
Expressing the similar concerning points, Deelip Kashyap, another traveller, said, “Late running of trains will put effect on our travel schedule as well as pocket.”
The railway, however, said it has made an elaborate arrangement to provide better facilities in Mahakumbh Mela venue and commuting for travellers.
Talking about better train service facilities, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railways, told ETV Bharat, “Some trains are running late due to fog because trains run at slow pace due to low visibility. During the fog and low visibility conditions, travelling by train is safer than other modes of transport.”
“If fog and low visibility conditions increase in the coming days, there will be no option but to face delay in train services as late is better than any incident,” said Tripathi.
Nutan Rai, who has already booked his ticket to his scheduled destination, told ETV Bharat, “Seeing the previous year’s condition of trains late during winter season, I have booked my train ticket for the first week of February as I hope the situation would improve till that time.”
Special Trains
Railways has prepared for Mahakumbh with 13,000 Special Trains to ease the commutation of pilgrims by ensuring a smooth and efficient travel experience.
Expected Footfall
The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to be attended by around 30 crore people from various parts of the country and around the world.
Mahakumbh Mela
From January 13 to February 26, Mahakumbh mela will be celebrated which will likely draw millions of pilgrims and visitors from national and international.
Security arrangements
To provide better security to the devotees, additional shelters, restrooms, toilet centers, booking counters, food stalls, water booths, electric lighting systems, CCTV cameras, control room for monitoring, medical booths and security posts have been set up there.
