New Delhi: Students from Pushp Vihar Wins International Space Settlement Design Competition

New Delhi: Students of the Amity International School Pushp Vihar have won the International Space Settlement Design Competition by presenting a proof project of establishing a colony on the moon. A team of 10 students of Amity participated in the International Space Settlement Design Competition held from 26 July to 29 July at Kennedy Space Center NASA, Titusville, Florida, USA.

There names are Samaya Chauhan, Akshita Bhandari, Dhruv Bhandari, Aditya Raj Verma, Namya Jain, Yash Wadhwa, Avneet Kaur Virdi, Tarush Goswami, Daksh Dhul and Arsh Arora.

A total of 60 students worked under a company called Vulture Aviation, which included six schools from around the world. These included Amity International School of Pushp Vihar from New Delhi, Lakshmipat Singhania Academy from Kolkata, The Endless School from China, East Coast School from USA, a team from Australia and a team from the UK.

The competition involved designing a space colony in the Peary Crater on the surface of the Moon. Apart from this, Arsh Arora of Amity School was awarded the Dick Edwards Leadership Award for his leadership skills.

Congratulating the students, Dr Amita Chauhan, Chairperson of Amity Vidyalaya Group said, "It is a matter of great pride and happiness that our students have performed well in such a high-level international competition. We at Amity are committed to the overall development of students and nurture their skills and talents so that they are prepared for all championships at the national and international level."