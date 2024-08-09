New Delhi: Students from Pushp Vihar Wins International Space Settlement Design Competition

New Delhi: Students of the Amity International School Pushp Vihar have won the International Space Settlement Design Competition by presenting a proof project of establishing a colony on the moon. A team of 10 students of Amity participated in the International Space Settlement Design Competition held from 26 July to 29 July at Kennedy Space Center NASA, Titusville, Florida, USA.
There names are Samaya Chauhan, Akshita Bhandari, Dhruv Bhandari, Aditya Raj Verma, Namya Jain, Yash Wadhwa, Avneet Kaur Virdi, Tarush Goswami, Daksh Dhul and Arsh Arora.
A total of 60 students worked under a company called Vulture Aviation, which included six schools from around the world. These included Amity International School of Pushp Vihar from New Delhi, Lakshmipat Singhania Academy from Kolkata, The Endless School from China, East Coast School from USA, a team from Australia and a team from the UK.
The competition involved designing a space colony in the Peary Crater on the surface of the Moon. Apart from this, Arsh Arora of Amity School was awarded the Dick Edwards Leadership Award for his leadership skills.
Congratulating the students, Dr Amita Chauhan, Chairperson of Amity Vidyalaya Group said, "It is a matter of great pride and happiness that our students have performed well in such a high-level international competition. We at Amity are committed to the overall development of students and nurture their skills and talents so that they are prepared for all championships at the national and international level."
The journey for SpaceSat 2023-24 started in the month of September last year, when two teams from the Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi submitted proposals for the qualifying round of the competition. Both the teams secured a place for the Indian Space Settlement Design Competition, which was held at BM Munjal University, Haryana.
In the Indian round, Shivansh Nagar and Tarush Goswami of Amity International School were awarded the Dick Edwards Leadership Award for their exceptional leadership skills. Both the teams submitted their proposal for re-submission to secure a place for the Asian Regional Space Settlement Design Competition and one team was successful in securing a place.
The Asian level was conducted between April 29 to March 01, 2024 at Amity University, Dubai, in which Dhruv Bhandari received the Dick Edwards Leadership Award and the team received a Special Mention for Social Media Interactivity for the competition, which was a special category of awards.
Subsequently, the team from Amity re-submitted the proposal for the International Space Settlement Design Competition and qualified for the final round in which the proposal submitted by the team from Vulture Aviation stood out and won with a landslide victory.
