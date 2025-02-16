Three Of Family From Bihar's Samastipur Perish In New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

Samastipur: Three persons of a family from Samastipur in Bihar were among those who died in the tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday night.

The deceased are Krishna Devi (40) and her husband Vijay Sah (45) and their granddaughter Suruchi Kumari (15) of Kothiya in Tajpur block. They were at the railway station to board a train to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh. According to Manoj Sah, son-in-law of the deceased couple, his brother-in-law who resides in Delhi had called the couple to Delhi to go to Prayagraj. Manoj's daughter Suruchi had also left with her maternal grandparents. "Everyone had to go to Mahakumbh, so they went to Delhi two-three days ago. They reached New Delhi station on Saturday to catch the train but their life was cut short as the incident occurred," he said.

The bodies of the deceased were brought to Samastipur. Meanwhile RJD MLA from Morwa Vijay Sahu who met the victims' family blamed the railways for the incident. He said the accident occurred due to the negligence of the railways and demanded compensation from the state government for the victims' next of kin. "A family was destroyed due to the negligence of the railways. The daughter of Vijay and Krishna Devi is unmarried. The government will have to take responsibility for the incident. We are with the victims' family. We demand the government to provide financial help to the family," he said.