New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Postmortem Report Says Victims Died Of Suffocation

New Delhi: Postmortem of 18 victims of the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station has revealed that they died due to suffocation, doctors said on Sunday.

Autopsy of five victims was done at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, 10 at Maulana Azad Medical College and three at Lady Hardinge Medical College. After this, all bodies were handed over to their relatives this afternoon, doctors added.

Dr Pulin, Public Relations Officer of RML Hospital, said the cause of death of five victims is suffocation. "When the stampede occurred, these people might have fallen and many others fell on them, leading to which they could have got suffocated. This has been confirmed in the postmortem report," he said.

A similar cause of death has been revealed in the postmortem reports of Maulana Azad Medical College and Lady Hardinge Medical College, sources said.

Notably, two Prayagraj-bound trains were cancelled on Saturday night while a crowd of passengers were waiting to board trains at New Delhi Railway Station for the Maha Kumbh Mela. Eyewitnesses said that after cancellation of two trains, an announcement was heard that three more special trains would be run for passengers.

By then platforms 13 and 14 were overcrowded with passengers, eyewitnesses said. However, it was announced that a special train would depart from some other platform. It was then that people started running towards that platform. Many people slipped and fell, eyewitnesses said. Nearly 18 passengers lost their lives and several others were injured in the stampede.

Among the 18 deceased, nine hailed from Bihar, eight from Delhi and one from Haryana. After the incident, relatives of the deceased hopped from one hospital to another for information about their family members.