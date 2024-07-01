New Criminal Laws: First FIR Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): As India adopted the new criminal laws to replace decades-old laws, police in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir registered the first FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Bijbehara.

According to a spokesperson for District Police Anantnag, the case, documented as FIR No. 143/2024, has been registered under Section 125(a) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

Calling it a historic event which marks the beginning of a new era in the justice delivery system within the Kashmir Zone, the police spokesperson said that it sets a vital precedent for the implementation of the new criminal law framework and underscores the swift and decisive action taken by the Anantnag Police to uphold the law and ensure justice for all.

This development is a testament to the dedicated efforts of the District Police and the judiciary in harmonizing the legal framework, enhancing the efficacy of the justice system, and strengthening the rule of law in the district, police said. The registration of this FIR highlights the commitment of the Anantnag Police to modernizing the legal processes and providing timely justice, it added.

It further said that the “historic nature of this event signifies Anantnag's entry into a new era of legal history, setting an example for the rest of the region”. The collective efforts of the Police and judicial system in this district continue to pave the way for a more efficient and robust justice delivery mechanism, added the police spokesperson.

The three new criminal laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita—came into effect from July 1 after being passed by the Parliament in December last year by the previous NDA government. While the British era IPC(1860) and the Evidence Act(1872) have been replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 has been replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.