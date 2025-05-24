41-Year-Old Tests Positive For Covid-19 In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Raipur: A 41-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 at a hospital in Raipur.

The patient had been to Narayana MMI Hospital for treatment of cold and cough. However, he was screened for Covid-19 and tested positive, said Nodal officer of Chhattisgarh Health Department Khemraj Sonwani. He said the patient tested positive after a routine test for the virus. "The variant of Covid-19 has not been ascertained yet. We are screening all patients complaining of cold and cough. There is no need to panic," he said.

Sonwani said the patient, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Pachpedi Naka has been kept in a private isolation ward at MMI Hospital. "So far no travel history of the patient has come to fore. It has not been investigated which variant of Covid-19 he is suffering from," he added. A meeting on Covid-19 was held here recently in which Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said the state's Health Department is fully prepared for any situation.

The JN.1 variant of the coronavirus has the ability to spread rapidly. It is also being described as a sub-variant of Omicron. The symptoms of this variant include cough, cold, fever, sore throat, fatigue, headache and loss of smell and taste. According to experts, this variant of the coronavirus is more contagious, but the intensity of this variant is very low. The person usually recovers in home isolation itself, and there will be no need for hospitalisation.