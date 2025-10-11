ETV Bharat / state

Beyond Sharbati: New Chapati Wheat Varieties From Madhya Pradesh Promise Taste, Nutrition & Higher Profits

Sagar: Madhya Pradesh’s Sharbati wheat is famous across India and in other countries for its taste and soft texture. But now, scientists from Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University (JNAU) and the Wheat Research Center in Indore have developed new wheat varieties which are offering farmers with better-than-Sharbati quality produce, especially those targeting to sell in the premium chapati market.

These improved varieties have been bred keeping in mind the two most important components - taste and health. As farmers are all set to sow for the upcoming Rabi season, many are showing interest in opting for the new wheat varieties which will fetch higher prices due to their quality and demand.

Dr. Ashish Tripathi, an agricultural scientist at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bijora, Sagar, explains that there are two main types of wheat varieties. One which is ideal for bread and chapatis due to its superior flour quality, and the other is usually used for noodles and pasta. “Since Madhya Pradesh is known for its quality of wheat specifically for chapati, these semi-irrigated and low-water varieties are especially suitable for our farmers,” advises the scientist.

Among the high-yielding varieties are C-306, Sujata, HI-1655, HI-1531, JW-3211, and JW-3020, which, with even one or two irrigations, give good quality yield. These varieties can make the roti quality far better than Sharbati.

Among JNAU’s varieties, JW-3288, JW-3382, JW-3465, JW-3336, PJW-3410, HI-1650, JW-513, HI-1634, and HI-1544 are mostly being chosen for excellent taste and texture.

Experts believe it is the black soil of Sagar, Raisen, Vidisha, and Sehore districts that gives the local wheat a special edge.