New Bridge Approved Near Gambhira Bridge, Gujarat Govt Sanctions Rs 212 Crore

Vadodara: The state government has approved the construction of a new two-lane bridge next to the dilapidated Gambhira bridge connecting Vadodara and Anand. For this, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned Rs 212 crore, according to a press release issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has granted administrative approval for the construction of a new two-lane bridge over the Mahi River near Mujpur in Padra taluka of Vadodara district. This bridge will connect Padra and Ankalav. The Roads and Buildings Department has recently conducted a survey and prepared a detailed project report for the new bridge, which will be parallel to the damaged bridge. The process of building a new bridge has started there.

Apart from connecting central Gujarat and Saurashtra with traffic, the bridge collapse created employment problems for local people and transportation problems for students. Keeping this in mind, the Chief Minister has immediately approved the construction of the bridge.