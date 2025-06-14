New Book Claims India's First Partition Happened In 1816, Not 1947

Patna: India was divided for the first time in modern times in 1816, with the Treaty of Sugauli between the British East India Company (EIC) and the Kingdom of Nepal, which ended the two-year-long devastating Anglo–Nepalese war, claims a book, The First Partition of India, written by Tejakar Jha.
The book was released by Bhaskar Koirala, director of the Nepal Institute of International and Strategic Studies, and a scion of the Koirala family, here in the state capital on Saturday. The function was held at the premises of the Bihar Legislative Council.
“My friends and I were intrigued by the title of this book because they thought that India was partitioned in 1947. This book is important not just as an eye-opener but because it has magnetised people and will serve as a reference book for future research,” Koirala said.
Koirala, whose grandfather and other relatives served as the prime ministers of Nepal, added that the book brought forth a unique narrative and perspective on Indo-Nepal relations.
“It also makes us ask whether the Sugauli Treaty was beneficial to any of the parties that were involved in it,” Koirala added.
In the preface of the book, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh has pointed out that the recent history of India has remained predominantly engrossed with the partition of India in 1947, that too with a narrative largely focused on the partition of Punjab.
“In the process, history has missed out on other previous partitions that chiselled out territories which bore the footprints of intimate interactions with India, like the partition of Burma of 1937,” Harivansh wrote in the preface.
The Rajya Sabha deputy chairman added that India needed an indigenous historiography to have a fresh look at its long history of its obscured actors, ignored communities, and forgotten omissions and commissions.
“The book by Tejakar Jha and Esamaad Publication is based on primary sources from the National Archives and those of Raj Darbhanga and is an initial effort that would provide a reference for further research,” Harivansh added.
The book contains 125 pages of invaluable manuscripts and documents connected to the Treaty of Sugauli, which was signed by Rajguru (royal guru or priest) Gajraj Mishra of the Gorkha kings of Nepal Hills and Lieutenant Colonel Paris Bradshaw of the British EIC on March 4, 1816, establishing the boundary line of Nepal.
It is called the first partition of India because the EI&C, which had the Diwani rights over Bengal and Bihar, conceded the fertile Terai (lowland in the foothills) region to the then Gurkha rulers and settled the border of India and Nepal as it exists now.
The new book, priced at Rs 799, also explores the reasons, aims and geopolitical motivations of the British behind the treaty.
Talking about the book at its release, author Jha stressed that the Treaty of Sugauli was the only treaty in the world in which corrections were made for 70 years to serve the interests of the then-ruling powers.
“Despite the partition, the India–Nepal border is not a hard one like that of Pakistan or Bangladesh. It is a soft one, with people interacting, crossing and mingling with each other. Nepal has always been considered ‘Sano maa’ (mausi or maternal aunt) by the people of Mithila and Bihar, and we wish it always stays so for us,” Jha said.
Tejakar Jha is a Patna-based author who has written over 10 books so far, including ‘Behind the Smoke Screen: Emergence of the National War Academy: An Untold Story’, which is on the unsung contribution of the then University of Allahabad vice-chancellor Amarnath Jha in establishing what is today known as the National Defence Academy (NDA).