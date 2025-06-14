ETV Bharat / state

New Book Claims India's First Partition Happened In 1816, Not 1947

Patna: India was divided for the first time in modern times in 1816, with the Treaty of Sugauli between the British East India Company (EIC) and the Kingdom of Nepal, which ended the two-year-long devastating Anglo–Nepalese war, claims a book, The First Partition of India, written by Tejakar Jha.

The book was released by Bhaskar Koirala, director of the Nepal Institute of International and Strategic Studies, and a scion of the Koirala family, here in the state capital on Saturday. The function was held at the premises of the Bihar Legislative Council.

“My friends and I were intrigued by the title of this book because they thought that India was partitioned in 1947. This book is important not just as an eye-opener but because it has magnetised people and will serve as a reference book for future research,” Koirala said.

Koirala, whose grandfather and other relatives served as the prime ministers of Nepal, added that the book brought forth a unique narrative and perspective on Indo-Nepal relations.

New Book Claims India's First Partition Happened In 1816, Not 1947 (ETV Bharat)

“It also makes us ask whether the Sugauli Treaty was beneficial to any of the parties that were involved in it,” Koirala added.

In the preface of the book, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh has pointed out that the recent history of India has remained predominantly engrossed with the partition of India in 1947, that too with a narrative largely focused on the partition of Punjab.

“In the process, history has missed out on other previous partitions that chiselled out territories which bore the footprints of intimate interactions with India, like the partition of Burma of 1937,” Harivansh wrote in the preface.