New 5 km Underground Tunnel To Decongest South Delhi-NCR Traffic; Here Are The Details

The tunnel is part of six infrastructure projects worth Rs 24000 crore approved by the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry for Delhi.

New 5 km Underground Tunnel To Decongest South Delhi-NCR Traffic
New 5 km Underground Tunnel To Decongest South Delhi-NCR Traffic (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 9, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST

New Delhi: As part of the efforts to fix the problem of traffic jams around Delhi Airport, the Central government has approved a 5-km long underground tunnel worth Rs 3500 crore between Shiv Murti Chowk in Mahipalpur in South Delhi and Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj.

According to a statement by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's office, the tunnel will have two tubes, each having three lanes for up and down traffic.

The tunnel is part of the six new projects worth Rs 24000 crore announced by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said. She said that the Delhiites have started getting the benefits of the “double engine government” in Delhi.

The 5-km tunnel will balance the traffic of South Delhi and NCR, help in tackling pollution, and also change the look of the entire proposed area.

The project is being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and will boast of facilities like electro-mechanical system, ventilation, fire safety, CCTV, control room, emergency exit and cross passage.

The construction of this tunnel will not only ease the traffic on Nelson Mandela Marg (Vasant Kunj) but will also reduce traffic congestion in Mahipalpur, Rangpuri. It will also help in easing traffic pressure in Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tularaam Marg and Mahipalpur area of National Highway-48. With its construction, a direct and signal free alternative route will also be available between South Delhi and Dwarka / Gurugram.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the tunnel will connect Central and East Delhi to Delhi Expressway (NE-5) and NH-44, NH-10, Delhi-Jaipur Highway-48, Delhi-Dehradun Expressway (NH-709B) as well as Urban Extension Road (UER) Dwarka Expressway. It is expected that this project will start early next year.

