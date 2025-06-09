ETV Bharat / state

New 5 km Underground Tunnel To Decongest South Delhi-NCR Traffic; Here Are The Details

New Delhi: As part of the efforts to fix the problem of traffic jams around Delhi Airport, the Central government has approved a 5-km long underground tunnel worth Rs 3500 crore between Shiv Murti Chowk in Mahipalpur in South Delhi and Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj.

According to a statement by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's office, the tunnel will have two tubes, each having three lanes for up and down traffic.

The tunnel is part of the six new projects worth Rs 24000 crore announced by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said. She said that the Delhiites have started getting the benefits of the “double engine government” in Delhi.

The 5-km tunnel will balance the traffic of South Delhi and NCR, help in tackling pollution, and also change the look of the entire proposed area.