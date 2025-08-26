ETV Bharat / state

Never Expected PM To Call Us 'Thieves', He Should Respect My Chair As I Do His: Mamata

Bardhaman: Launching a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while referring to the BJP leader's recent comments, on Tuesday said she never expected him to disrespect her chair and the state as a whole by allegedly calling its people "thieves".

Speaking at a government programme in Bardhaman town in Purba Bardhaman district, organised to distribute land deeds and various social welfare scheme benefits among people, Banerjee called Modi's comments an "insult" to the people of West Bengal and lashed out for holding back central funds that, she alleged, have put a "heavy burden" on the state exchequer.

"The Prime Minister should respect my chair as I respect his. I never expected him to call the people of West Bengal thieves," the CM said.

"In truth, he has turned a blind eye to the performances of the so-called double-engine BJP governments of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar, where corruption is at its highest," Banerjee claimed.

Alleging that Modi travels to West Bengal "like a migratory bird every time there is an election knocking on doors," Banerjee claimed that the state administration has satisfactorily replied to all queries of the Union government about utilisation of central funds for welfare schemes.

"We have answered all your queries, yet you stop fund disbursement and call West Bengal a thief. They had sent 186 central teams to West Bengal to probe corruption charges and found nothing. How can a student accept getting zero marks after answering all the questions? We will not tolerate this insult," she added.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kolkata on August 22, Modi alleged that "corruption, crime and the Trinamool Congress are synonymous... The funds that the Centre sends to the West Bengal government do not reach the people but are devoured by TMC cadre." Accusing the Modi government of stopping five central funds' flow to West Bengal, Banerjee said that the state was running those schemes “from its own resources”.

"We started the Karmashree scheme and distributed 78 lakh job cards despite the BJP stopping funds flow in 100 days' work. We spent Rs 19,000 crore from the state corpus," she added.

Referring to Modi's visits to Bengal, Banerjee said, "I want you to come for all 365 days. You don't fund your travel expenses, you don't foot the bill for your food and lodging," she said, hinting that the PM's travel expenses are sponsored by the Centre." The TMC supremo stated that she, on the other hand, pays for her accommodation bills during travel from her personal income from book royalties.