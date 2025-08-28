Won't Let Anyone Snatch People's Voting Rights Till I Am Alive: Mamata At TMCP Foundation Day Event

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will not let anyone take away people's voting rights till she is alive. Banerjee was addressing the foundation day event of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the students' wing of Trinamool Congress.

Hitting out at the BJP, she said their predecessors were 'British agents' who gave undertakings to get out of jail. Referring to the ongoing teachers' recruitment scam, she said as the Opposition couldn't fight her politically, they are fighting court cases to obstruct the process.

Earlier in the day, she sent a strong message on the social media platform X to TMCP members to never compromise with injustice under any circumstances and assured them that she would always be by their side in fighting against it.

"On this historic foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, I extend my patriotic congratulations to all its new and old members. The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad is an inseparable part of the Trinamool family. In our fight to make Bengal even more advanced and strong, they are also involved," she shared in an X post.

"On this special day today, I tell my young colleagues, under no circumstances compromise with injustice. Live with your head held high. In any fight against injustice, you will always find me by your side. Everyone, stay well, stay healthy," she added.

Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said TMCP has remained a platform that empowers young minds to raise their voices, pursue their aspirations and contribute to a brighter tomorrow.

Addressing the students at the event, he said, "The Aparajita Bill (passed by the West Bengal Assembly, following the August 2024 rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata) has not yet been assented to by the President of India. Should not the youth of West Bengal protest against this? The Modi government is now busy selecting voters. Shouldn't the citizens of West Bengal fight over this?"

"We shall hit the streets for the BJP's constant name-calling and insults to the people of West Bengal. BJP calls us Bangladeshi. But it doesn't know about Bangla as a language. Union Home Minister Amit Shah couldn't even introduce the Bill (130th Constitutional Amendment Bill seeking to remove arrested CM / PM) from the first row of the Lok Sabha. He had to move to the fourth row because of the Trinamool Congress," he added.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta University's examinations also fell on the same day. Earlier, the state government had asked the university to reschedule the exam timetable. However, the syndicate decided to go ahead with the original schedule and the exam was conducted in all colleges.