Never Asked Hindus To Unite Against Muslims, Says Eknath Shinde; Backs 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' Slogan

Mumbai: Launching a strong defence of BJP's 'ek hai toh safe hai' poll pitch, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said nowhere has the party asked Hindus to unite against Muslims. In an interview to PTI, Shinde expressed confidence that the Mahayuti would win the November 20 assembly elections convincingly, allowing it to continue with its agenda of development with renewed vigour. Poll results will be announced on November 23.

Accusing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of practicing the divide-and-rule policy of the British, Shinde said, "What has Prime Minister Narendra Modi said? Be united and be safe. Come together and vote to take Maharashtra on the path of development and progress. What is wrong in this?" "Where have we asked Hindus to unite and fight against the Muslims? They (opposition) say it openly," the chief minister said.

He said various schemes of the government do not discriminate on religious lines and ensure that the benefits reach every community. "It is the Congress that is practicing the policy of divide-and-rule followed by the British," Shinde said accusing the opposition of spreading fear among Muslims, Christians and Adivasis.

"They have raised the bogey of Constitution being in danger and reservations being discontinued. They are doing this for political benefits," the Chief Minister said. On the issue of Maratha reservation, Shinde said, "The policy of the Mahayuti government is very clear. The Maratha community should get justice, but in doing so, injustice should not be meted out to the OBCs and other communities." The CM said the opposition had deprived the Maratha community of benefits under various government initiatives.

"The Maratha community will think in a calm manner on who is giving them benefits and who is using them for political benefits," Shinde said. He pointed out that his government had called a special session of the assembly to grant 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community.

Shinde defended his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray and alleged the then Shiv Sena leadership had an anti-development stance and had departed from its Hindutva principles. Shinde claimed there was an attempt to "sell the Shiv Sena to Congress" when the party was part of the MVA and called it a betrayal of people's trust.

"I left them (MVA and Uddhav Thackeray) because they were anti-development, and the then Shiv Sena leadership was drifting away from Hindutva," Shinde said. "I pushed for an alliance with the BJP again, but he (Thackeray) did not listen to us," Shinde said. He claimed the Mahayuti government had restored the people's mandate.

He further alleged "the MVA was full of speed breakers, put stops on all projects", specifically mentioning stalled initiatives in irrigation and the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway. The Shiv Sena broke its alliance with the BJP after the 2019 assembly polls claiming the latter had reneged on a promise to share the chief ministerial tenure. Thackeray then allied with the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led undivided NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Shinde rebelled, bringing down the MVA government. He became CM with the BJP's support. In July last year, Ajit Pawar split the NCP and joined the Mahayuti. Shinde denied promoting casteism and said the MVA spread a fake narrative during the Lok Sabha polls about about end of reservation benefits.

However, state elections are contested on local issues, he asserted. "Rahul Gandhi does not understand that during state elections, the focus is on practical issues, not matters of the Constitution," he said. Shinde questioned former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, accusing him of only banning things instead of working for people.

He dismissed Thackeray's recent allegation that the Central government wanted to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, terming it "rhetoric". "They have nothing else to say. They did not repair potholes on roads. We have worked for the betterment of Mumbai. We solved the issues they never did," he said.

Shinde further said the Ladki Bahin scheme, providing Rs 1,500 monthly allowance, has given support and freedom to women. On the MVA's assurance of Rs 3,000 per month to women, the chief minister said, "The MVA first tarnished our image and went to court. My sisters know that they will not implement it."