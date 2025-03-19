Netflix-Featured Wedding Ends In Divorce; Court Quashes FIR Against Husband's Uncle

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed an FIR against a man from Ludhiana mediating in a marital dispute of a couple whose wedding featured in a Netflix reality show 'The Big Day'.

The court quashed the case against Sumesh Chadha, uncle of the husband, ruling that his implication under Sections 498A and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was an abuse of legal provisions.

In his 14-page verdict, Justice Rajnesh Oswal asserted that Chadha had only been a facilitator of the wife's jewelry (stridhan) being returned and was unjustifiably brought into the case to exert pressure on the husband's family.

The case arose from the marriage breakdown between Kunwar Sood and Prerna Gupta, whose union had become popular after appearing on the Netflix show 'The Big Day'.

The 2021 series, directed by Ashish Sawhny, Faraz Arif Ansari and Aakriti Mehta, showcases big fat Indian weddings. Sood and Gupta was one of the couples featured on the Netlix show.

Their marriage was dissolved through a divorce issued by the UK's HM Courts and Tribunal Services in January 2024. After the divorce, Gupta alleged that Chadha had conspired to deprive her of her valuables and arranged harassment under the guise of a reconciliation meeting in London in July 2023.

Justice Oswal, while analyzing the case, noted that Chadha’s alleged involvement occurred after the marital discord had peaked. "The petitioner (Chadha) comes into the picture only after relations between Gupta and her husband had turned from bad to worse, when he participated in the reconciliation meetings. No specific allegation has been leveled against the petitioner. In fact, there is no mention of the petitioner in the FIR except for his presence in the meeting that took place in July 2023 in the United Kingdom," the court observed.

The judgment pointed out that Chadha had no role in the alleged cruelty or cheating, and his name surfaced only because he was nominated to facilitate the return of Gupta’s belongings. "The petitioner has been arrayed as an accused only because he was nominated by the other accused persons for handing over the jewelry/articles of Gupta, which are lying as per Gupta with the Sood and his family members in the UK," the court said.

The judgment also drew reference to the Supreme Court’s stance in Payal Sharma vs. State of Punjab (2024 INSC 896), where the apex court had cautioned against the over-implication of relatives in matrimonial disputes, emphasizing that such actions undermine the spirit of justice.

The court noted that Chadha, a Ludhiana resident, had no direct involvement in the marital dispute but was involved in a meeting in July 2023, where attempts were made to reconcile the couple. “There are no specific allegations against the petitioner except in respect of participation in the meetings held in the UK for reconciliation. It is evident that the petitioner has been arrayed as accused only to pressurize him to persuade his sister, nephew, and brother-in-law to hand over the jewelry/articles to the complainant,” the court added.

The court highlighted that the continuation of the investigation against Chadha amounted to an abuse of process. “In the absence of specific allegations against the petitioner, continuing the investigation would be an abuse of process,” Justice Oswal stated while quashing FIR No. 0112/2024, registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station, Jammu.