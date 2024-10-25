'Nepotism' Dominates Karnataka By-Polls For Three Key Constituencies

Bengaluru: The political temperature has risen in Karnataka ahead of crucial by-elections to be held on three seats in the state.
The by-polls were necessitated after the sitting MLAs of these seats resigned following their victory in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.
However, there are reports of nepotism or family politics dominating the poll fray in the state.
The political dynasties allegedly influencing the choice of candidates has become a major issue. Moreso because all major parties have fielded candidates having strong family ties with established leaders, indicating the widespread influence of family politics in Karnataka.
About Shiggaon Constituency
Talking about the Shiggaon constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Bharat Basavaraj Bommai, son of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and grandson of former CM SR Bommai. Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan as its candidate for the seat.
Sandur Constituency
On the other hand, the BJP has fielded Bangaru Hanumanthu while the Congress has fielded Annapurna, wife of sitting Congress MP E. Tukaram. This has raised more questions about nepotism within the party.
Channapatna Constituency
The BJP-JDS alliance (NDA) has fielded Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, from the Channapatna constituency.
The Congress has fielded CP Yogeshwara. The by-election has highlighted the prevalence of political dynasties, with almost all the major candidates hailing from powerful political families.
The BJP and JDS have candidates in Shiggaon and Channapatna who have deep family ties, while the Congress too has fielded a family candidate in Sandur.
Despite the ongoing criticism of all major political parties accusing each other of indulging in family politics, the upcoming elections show that the Congress, BJP and JDS are all participating in the same “parivarvaad” culture.
The by-polls were triggered by the election of three MLAs to Parliament. Basavaraj Bommai vacated the Shiggaon seat after winning the Lok Sabha elections.
The Sandur seat fell vacant when its MLA was elected from Bellary, while Channapatna was left vacant after HD Kumaraswamy won the Mandya parliamentary seat.
As these polls draw closer, the focus on family ties in politics has raised questions about the future of Karnataka's political landscape, where the dominance of political families remains strong.