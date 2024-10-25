ETV Bharat / state

'Nepotism' Dominates Karnataka By-Polls For Three Key Constituencies

Bengaluru: The political temperature has risen in Karnataka ahead of crucial by-elections to be held on three seats in the state.

The by-polls were necessitated after the sitting MLAs of these seats resigned following their victory in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

However, there are reports of nepotism or family politics dominating the poll fray in the state.

The political dynasties allegedly influencing the choice of candidates has become a major issue. Moreso because all major parties have fielded candidates having strong family ties with established leaders, indicating the widespread influence of family politics in Karnataka.

About Shiggaon Constituency

Talking about the Shiggaon constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Bharat Basavaraj Bommai, son of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and grandson of former CM SR Bommai. Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan as its candidate for the seat.

Sandur Constituency

On the other hand, the BJP has fielded Bangaru Hanumanthu while the Congress has fielded Annapurna, wife of sitting Congress MP E. Tukaram. This has raised more questions about nepotism within the party.