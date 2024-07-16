Nepali Worker Killed, Another Injured After Massive Rock Falls On Residential House In Uttarakhand

Chamoli (Utttarakhand): In a tragic incident reported from Uttarakhand, Nepali national died while another was injured after they were buried under a falling rock inside a residential house in Chamoli district of the state on Monday, officials said.

The mishap took place late Monday night near Marwari Bridge on Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. An official said that due to heavy rains, a rock broke on the house belonging to a Nepali worker near Marwari Chowki. Two workers were buried under the debris of the hill. Police and SDRF were informed about the mishap after which a team of rescuers was rushed to the spot. However, by the time the team arrived, one worker had already died while another was evacuated to the Community Health Center Joshimath with the help of 108 ambulance where he is undergoing treatment.

The deceased has been identified as M Bahadur, 25, a resident of Sukhkhet Nepal. The injured has been identified as Prem Bahadur, 22, a resident of Kalikot Nepal. The police has taken the body in its custody and sent it for postmortem. The relatives of the deceased are being informed about the incident.

Meanwhile, the Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand is shut at many places due to landslides triggered by heavy rains. Late on Monday night, the road was closed near Kanchan Nala after a massive landslide in the area. The road has also been blocked due to the debris near Tangni under Joshimath area, Pagalnala and Gulabkoti. The Border Road Organisation which maintains the road and National Highway Development Authority have pressed men and machinery into service to restore vehicular traffic along the highway.