Nepali Woman Found Dead In Haryana’s Karnal; Family Alleges Rape And Murder

Karnal: A Nepali woman working in a house was found dead under suspicious conditions in Haryana’s Karnal, police said on Tuesday. The family members of the deceased woman have expressed the suspicion of murder after rape.

According to police, a 26-year-old Nepali woman was found dead in the house where she was working. DSP Rajeev Kumar said that on receiving information, the police reached the spot and took the body into their custody. “The real cause of death will be known from the postmortem report. This case will be thoroughly investigated from every angle, and the culprits will not be spared by bringing out the truth", he said.

On Monday evening, the house owner called in the sister and brother-in-law of the deceased woman. When they reached, they saw that she was lying in a semi-nude state. The family immediately took her to a private hospital, but the doctors declared her dead.

The family members have demanded a fair investigation from the police, calling the role of the kothi owner suspicious. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem. The police have proposed to the health department to get the post-mortem done by the medical board.