Nepali Woman Found Dead In Haryana's Karnal; Family Alleges Rape And Murder
A 26-year-old Nepali woman was found dead in the house where she was working.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 12:57 PM IST
Karnal: A Nepali woman working in a house was found dead under suspicious conditions in Haryana’s Karnal, police said on Tuesday. The family members of the deceased woman have expressed the suspicion of murder after rape.
According to police, a 26-year-old Nepali woman was found dead in the house where she was working. DSP Rajeev Kumar said that on receiving information, the police reached the spot and took the body into their custody. “The real cause of death will be known from the postmortem report. This case will be thoroughly investigated from every angle, and the culprits will not be spared by bringing out the truth", he said.
On Monday evening, the house owner called in the sister and brother-in-law of the deceased woman. When they reached, they saw that she was lying in a semi-nude state. The family immediately took her to a private hospital, but the doctors declared her dead.
The family members have demanded a fair investigation from the police, calling the role of the kothi owner suspicious. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem. The police have proposed to the health department to get the post-mortem done by the medical board.
According to family members, "there were many injury marks on her (deceased woman) body." "This is not just a case of illness but of murder and rape. The family has demanded a postmortem from the medical board so that the truth cannot be suppressed," the brother-in-law alleged.
Meanwhile, Pravasi Nepali Sangh Bharat Sanstha, an organisation of Nepali people residing in India, has also made serious allegations against the house owner. Mohan Thapa, the Haryana in charge of the organisation, said that "when an attempt was made to ask questions from the house owner, he refused to talk." The organisation has demanded a fair investigation and strict punishment for the culprits.
Nepali people working in India represent a significant and longstanding migrant community. This migration is facilitated by the 1950 India-Nepal Peace and Friendship Treaty, which allows for an open border and unrestricted movement between the two countries, making India a major destination for Nepali workers, especially those engaged in informal jobs such as domestic work, security, and small businesses.
