Nepali Community In Maharashtra Torn Between Duty And Distress
The Nepalis in Sangaon, Balinga, Rendal and Saundalga continue to pray for peace in Nepal while maintaining contact with relatives back home.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST
Kolhapur: Amid the political unrest in Nepal, the grief was witnessed in Maharashtra too, as thousands of Nepali natives are presently working or settled in the state.
Many migrants from Nepal, especially those working in the traditional Gorkha profession, are closely watching the turmoil. Among them is Sitaram Joshi, who has been guarding villages in the Bhandara and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra since 1998.
Originally hailing from Sadakpur Bonia village in the Kelali district of Nepal, Joshi serves as a village guard in Pattankadoli, Kolhapur. “I have been deeply disturbed by the violence in Nepal. I have been praying to God for the return of peace in my homeland,” Joshi told ETV Bharat.
For several days, Nepal has been reeling under chaos, with Gen Z youth leading the protest against the growing corruption, unemployment and misgovernance.
The protestors, as young as 18, gathered in large numbers, sparking demonstrations that spread nationwide. They also targeted government offices, the Parliament and even the president’s residence.
Despite the uproar, Gorkha communities in Maharashtra continue their work and patrol villages from midnight until early morning. Across Kolhapur district, the communities in Sangaon, Balinga, Rendal and Saundalga continue to pray for peace in Nepal while maintaining contact with relatives back home.
“We have the feeling of being a common village. Our children study in English-medium schools and do not know Marathi. Only the fraud and violence in our land should be stopped,” said Lal Bahadur Rana, who has lived in Pattankadoli for 15 years with his wife, Asmita.
Locals in Pattankadoli consider the Gorkhas an integral part of village life, saying they stand with them.
Chandrakant Urale, a village elder, said the Nepali workers serve the cowherds without worry for heat, cold or rain. “They participate in our festivals with great courage. We stand with them in this crisis that has befallen their country,” he said.
