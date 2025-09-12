ETV Bharat / state

Nepali Community In Maharashtra Torn Between Duty And Distress

Kolhapur: Amid the political unrest in Nepal, the grief was witnessed in Maharashtra too, as thousands of Nepali natives are presently working or settled in the state.

Many migrants from Nepal, especially those working in the traditional Gorkha profession, are closely watching the turmoil. Among them is Sitaram Joshi, who has been guarding villages in the Bhandara and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra since 1998.

Originally hailing from Sadakpur Bonia village in the Kelali district of Nepal, Joshi serves as a village guard in Pattankadoli, Kolhapur. “I have been deeply disturbed by the violence in Nepal. I have been praying to God for the return of peace in my homeland,” Joshi told ETV Bharat.

Nepali family settled in Kolhapur, Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)

For several days, Nepal has been reeling under chaos, with Gen Z youth leading the protest against the growing corruption, unemployment and misgovernance.