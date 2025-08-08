Nepali Boy's Father, Buried Under Debris Called Him For Help From Dharali

Dharali: Buried under rubble, Sushil Singh's father called him for help from Dharali before he went missing like countless others in one of the worst natural calamity to hit Uttarakhand in recent years.

Sushil, originally from Nepal said his father and uncle worked hard to support their families. His family resided in a village near Dharali Bazaar. Sushil received the call from his father on August 5. But he had never imagined it would be a call that will remain etched in his memory forever. His father pleaded with him to come fast and save him as he was half buried in the debris.

The youngster rushed to Dharali after it was covered under a thick blanket of debris but has not yet found his father. He also tried to look for the rest of his relatives but could not find his uncle and brother-in-law.

Unable to come to terms with the state of affairs, Sushil's mother, who resides in a nearby village, looks at the debris in Dharali everyday before returning home. Sushil studies in Class X and is clueless about his next move.

