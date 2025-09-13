ETV Bharat / state

Nepalese Prisoners In Bengal's Correctional Facilities Worried

A man riding a scooter with his family stops to look at the debris of burnt vehicles set on fire by protesters in front of the Supreme Court in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. ( AP )

Kolkata: The elected government in Nepal was overthrown by the youth revolution. The Prime Minister of the interim government took charge on Friday. However, the fire of rebellion, vandalism and arson that has broken out in this neighbouring country of India in the last few days has spread concern everywhere. That concern has also landed in the correctional facilities of West Bengal.

The Nepalese citizens who are lodged in these correctional facilities located in different parts of the state are the most worried. They are making inquiries through the jail authorities. They want to know what the exact situation is in Nepal? The prisoners are also wanting to know how their families are keeping.

There are now 60 correctional facilities, big and small, in West Bengal. Out of these 60 correctional facilities, at least 15 Nepalese citizens are currently lodged in various correctional facilities. Most of them have been convicted of various crimes in the last few years. Some are also serving their sentences as undertrial prisoners. Due to the current unstable situation in Nepal, they are now unable to communicate with their families.

According to prison sources, some prisoners have also requested the authorities in writing last week to know about their families. Initiatives have been taken by the Indian prison authorities in this regard. But due to the instability in Nepal, it can be said that no effective solution is being found. Earlier, the means of regular communication between these prisoners and their families was letters. Many times, prisoners could communicate with their families through the initiative of the embassy or through meetings. But currently, due to the complicated political equation in Nepal, it is almost not possible.