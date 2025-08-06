Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / state

Nepalese Girl Seeking Job Allegedly Confined And Raped In Patna; SIT Formed To Nab Accused

The plight of the girl became apparent when she was spotted by soldiers of the Gorkha Regiment near Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Nepalese Girl Seeking Job Allegedly Confined and Raped in Patna; SIT Formed to Nab Accused
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2025 at 6:53 PM IST

2 Min Read

Patna: A Nepalese national, who arrived in Patna in search of work, was allegedly raped and confined for two days by a private bus driver who lured her on the pretext of offering employment, police said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the bus driver, identified as Kartikeya, approached the girl, who reached Patna Junction via Siliguri, at about 4 am on Tuesday. The driver won her confidence and allegedly convinced her to go with him for a job interview. She was taken to an unknown location in a bus. The girl was allegedly kept hostage and repeatedly raped by him.

The girl also alleged that the accused looted Rs 13,000 in Indian currency and 2,000 Nepali rupees from her. The plight of the girl became apparent when she was spotted crying and in a semi-conscious state near Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Soldiers of the Gorkha Regiment, who saw her in distress, informed Suraj Thapa, president of the Bihar Gorkha Seva Samiti.

Thereafter, Thapa, along with his wife, provided shelter to the girl at their Kaushal Nagar residence, where she narrated her ordeal. A sense of fear and shame prevented the survivor from approaching the police, officials said.

The next morning, Thapa and his wife convinced her to go to the Airport Police Station with the. An FIR was lodged there against Kartikeya. Secretariat SDPO Anu Kumari said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to trace and arrest the accused.

"The FSL team has asked to collect forensic evidence. CCTV footage and mobile location of the accused are being traced,” she said. The girl, who speaks Nepali, is facing a communication hurdle. Preliminary investigation suggests the girl had fled her home in Nepal due to alleged harassment and financial pressure from her stepmother and stepbrothers.

The girl has been shifted to Mahila Suraksha Griha after medical examination. Officials said the incident highlights the growing threat faced by Nepali girls who migrate to India due to the financial crisis.

In a similar incident, a 13-year-old Nepali girl was raped in Sitamarhi, while in West Bengal, 56 Nepali girls were recently rescued from suspected traffickers who were attempting to transport them to Patna under the guise of job offers.

Read more

  1. Rajasthan: Minor girl raped several times by two brothers in a year
  2. Durg Minor Girl Rape-Murder Case: Police Form SIT; Congress Demands Dy CM's Resignation

Patna: A Nepalese national, who arrived in Patna in search of work, was allegedly raped and confined for two days by a private bus driver who lured her on the pretext of offering employment, police said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the bus driver, identified as Kartikeya, approached the girl, who reached Patna Junction via Siliguri, at about 4 am on Tuesday. The driver won her confidence and allegedly convinced her to go with him for a job interview. She was taken to an unknown location in a bus. The girl was allegedly kept hostage and repeatedly raped by him.

The girl also alleged that the accused looted Rs 13,000 in Indian currency and 2,000 Nepali rupees from her. The plight of the girl became apparent when she was spotted crying and in a semi-conscious state near Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Soldiers of the Gorkha Regiment, who saw her in distress, informed Suraj Thapa, president of the Bihar Gorkha Seva Samiti.

Thereafter, Thapa, along with his wife, provided shelter to the girl at their Kaushal Nagar residence, where she narrated her ordeal. A sense of fear and shame prevented the survivor from approaching the police, officials said.

The next morning, Thapa and his wife convinced her to go to the Airport Police Station with the. An FIR was lodged there against Kartikeya. Secretariat SDPO Anu Kumari said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to trace and arrest the accused.

"The FSL team has asked to collect forensic evidence. CCTV footage and mobile location of the accused are being traced,” she said. The girl, who speaks Nepali, is facing a communication hurdle. Preliminary investigation suggests the girl had fled her home in Nepal due to alleged harassment and financial pressure from her stepmother and stepbrothers.

The girl has been shifted to Mahila Suraksha Griha after medical examination. Officials said the incident highlights the growing threat faced by Nepali girls who migrate to India due to the financial crisis.

In a similar incident, a 13-year-old Nepali girl was raped in Sitamarhi, while in West Bengal, 56 Nepali girls were recently rescued from suspected traffickers who were attempting to transport them to Patna under the guise of job offers.

Read more

  1. Rajasthan: Minor girl raped several times by two brothers in a year
  2. Durg Minor Girl Rape-Murder Case: Police Form SIT; Congress Demands Dy CM's Resignation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAPE CASE IN PATNAHUMAN TRAFFICKING NEPAL INDIANEPALESE GIRL RAPED IN PATNA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.