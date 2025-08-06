Nepalese Girl Seeking Job Allegedly Confined and Raped in Patna; SIT Formed to Nab Accused

Patna: A Nepalese national, who arrived in Patna in search of work, was allegedly raped and confined for two days by a private bus driver who lured her on the pretext of offering employment, police said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the bus driver, identified as Kartikeya, approached the girl, who reached Patna Junction via Siliguri, at about 4 am on Tuesday. The driver won her confidence and allegedly convinced her to go with him for a job interview. She was taken to an unknown location in a bus. The girl was allegedly kept hostage and repeatedly raped by him.

The girl also alleged that the accused looted Rs 13,000 in Indian currency and 2,000 Nepali rupees from her. The plight of the girl became apparent when she was spotted crying and in a semi-conscious state near Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Soldiers of the Gorkha Regiment, who saw her in distress, informed Suraj Thapa, president of the Bihar Gorkha Seva Samiti.

Thereafter, Thapa, along with his wife, provided shelter to the girl at their Kaushal Nagar residence, where she narrated her ordeal. A sense of fear and shame prevented the survivor from approaching the police, officials said.

The next morning, Thapa and his wife convinced her to go to the Airport Police Station with the. An FIR was lodged there against Kartikeya. Secretariat SDPO Anu Kumari said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to trace and arrest the accused.

"The FSL team has asked to collect forensic evidence. CCTV footage and mobile location of the accused are being traced,” she said. The girl, who speaks Nepali, is facing a communication hurdle. Preliminary investigation suggests the girl had fled her home in Nepal due to alleged harassment and financial pressure from her stepmother and stepbrothers.

The girl has been shifted to Mahila Suraksha Griha after medical examination. Officials said the incident highlights the growing threat faced by Nepali girls who migrate to India due to the financial crisis.

In a similar incident, a 13-year-old Nepali girl was raped in Sitamarhi, while in West Bengal, 56 Nepali girls were recently rescued from suspected traffickers who were attempting to transport them to Patna under the guise of job offers.