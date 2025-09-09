ETV Bharat / state

Nepal Turmoil: Mamata Urges Border People To Maintain Peace

Kolkata: Considering the unrest in neighbouring Nepal over the restriction imposed on social media platforms, in which 19 people lost their lives so far, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged the people in northern districts bordering Nepal to maintain peace.

Anti-government protests continued in Nepal for the second day on Tuesday, defying curbs on public gatherings, as Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli stepped down. "We love Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. We love all the bordering countries. I also urge residents of Siliguri, Kalimpong, and other areas near the Nepal border to maintain peace and avoid activities that could create tension," Banerjee told reporters at Kolkata Airport before flying to North Bengal on an administrative tour.

"I am going (to North Bengal) for three days. Today (Wednesday), I have a meeting with the DMs to discuss development projects and land title distribution. Tomorrow (Thursday), I will go to Jalpaiguri to distribute about 11,000 land titles. I will return on Friday", she said.