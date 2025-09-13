ETV Bharat / state

Nepal Turmoil: 5,000 Indians Return In Five Days

Darjeeling: With the gradual stabilisation of the situation in neighbouring Nepal, about 5,000 Indians trapped in the Himalayan nation have returned in the last five days, with majority of them being migrant workers.

Goods trucks from India, stalled at the Indo-Nepal border, have also started being allowed into the country, bringing much-needed respite to traders.

Nepal was on the boil over the 'Gen Z' protests, which erupted on September 7. Several government institutions, including the Parliament of Nepal, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister's residence and the Supreme Court, were vandalised. Former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was forced to resign and flee the country. The turmoil led to the closure of the Indo-Nepal border with the beefing up of security at border checkpoints. The Mechi River area was cordoned off to thwart infiltrators.

The movement of goods and common people across the border was stalled till Tuesday and resumed from Wednesday with strict checks. Darjeeling SP Praveen Prakash said, "The cross-border movement has started gradually. Goods vehicles are also allowed to leave. Police are deployed at the border."