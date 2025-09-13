Nepal Turmoil: 5,000 Indians Return In Five Days
About 695 people entered on Wednesday, 681 on Thursday, 674 on Friday and 341 till Saturday noon through the Panitanki border and the Pashupati border.
Published : September 13, 2025 at 7:20 PM IST
Darjeeling: With the gradual stabilisation of the situation in neighbouring Nepal, about 5,000 Indians trapped in the Himalayan nation have returned in the last five days, with majority of them being migrant workers.
Goods trucks from India, stalled at the Indo-Nepal border, have also started being allowed into the country, bringing much-needed respite to traders.
Nepal was on the boil over the 'Gen Z' protests, which erupted on September 7. Several government institutions, including the Parliament of Nepal, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister's residence and the Supreme Court, were vandalised. Former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was forced to resign and flee the country. The turmoil led to the closure of the Indo-Nepal border with the beefing up of security at border checkpoints. The Mechi River area was cordoned off to thwart infiltrators.
The movement of goods and common people across the border was stalled till Tuesday and resumed from Wednesday with strict checks. Darjeeling SP Praveen Prakash said, "The cross-border movement has started gradually. Goods vehicles are also allowed to leave. Police are deployed at the border."
About 695 people entered India on Wednesday, 681 on Thursday, 674 on Friday and 341 till Saturday noon through the Panitanki border in the Kharibari block adjacent to Siliguri and the Pashupati border in Mirik. Similarly, 230 people went to Nepal from India on Wednesday and Thursday and 451 on Friday. On the other hand, 1900 people crossed along the Pashupati border from Wednesday to Friday. About 17 trucks entered India from Nepal on Wednesday, 21 on Thursday, and 31 on Friday.
Alimuddin Sheikh, one of the workers from the Alipurduar district of West Bengal who went to work at a plywood company in Nepal's Dhulabari, said, "I joined the plywood factory in Dhulabari in the hope of earning extra money before the Puja. Suddenly, the situation became turbulent with protests, demonstrations, and fires. Two days ago, the factory was closed down. Somehow, I managed to come to the border.
Habibur Rahman, another worker from Alipurduar, said, "I couldn't earn extra money before the Puja. There was no food in the house either. I spent two days eating only rice and boiled potatoes. I couldn't stay in that atmosphere of panic anymore. Hence, I decided to return."
Also Read: