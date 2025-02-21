Nepal Student Death Case: Achyuta Samanta Appears Before High-Level Committee, MEA Responds

Bhubaneswar: In the ongoing investigation into the death of a Nepalese student at a private university, KIIT University founder Dr Achyuta Samanta appeared before the high-level committee after being summoned. Along with him, eight officials were also questioned.

Hostel In-Charge's Reaction

Jayanti Nath, the suspended hostel in-charge, stated, "Half the truth is being shown in the media. I will reveal what happened that day to the high-level committee. I will tell the truth. The truth will come out soon, just wait." Addressing the allegations, she added, "In the hostel, sometimes we act like mothers, sometimes we scold, but it has been interpreted differently." Nath has been asked to appear before the high-level committee today.

Police Commissioner's Statement

Regarding the accused being taken into remand, Police Commissioner Suresh Devdutt Singh said, "We have brought the accused into remand. The investigation is going on. The voice test has been conducted. If new facts emerge, we will provide further updates."

Student Death Issue Raised in Assembly

The death of the Nepalese student has sparked debates in the Odisha Assembly. The Congress Legislative Party moved an adjournment motion, criticising the government’s approach to the investigation. "The government lacks sincerity in investigating the death of a Nepali student in a private college," the opposition claimed. Both ruling and opposition parties have condemned the incident, while the Law Minister and Higher Education Minister assured justice.

MEA’s Response

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) addressed the matter in its weekly media briefing on Friday, expressing deep sorrow over the student's death. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Government of India prioritises the safety and well-being of all international students. The MEA has been in touch with the Odisha government and KIIT authorities and has maintained close contact with Nepalese officials. Additionally, the Odisha Police has made several arrests in connection with the case.

