Nepal Bus Accident Death Toll Rises To 27, PM Modi Announces Compensation

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): The death toll in a bus accident in Nepal has risen to 27. Prime Minister's Office has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.
An Indian-registered bus carrying around 40 passengers had plunged into Marsyangdi River in Nepal on way to Katmandu from Pokhara on Friday. The passengers were part of a group of pilgrims from Maharashtra who were on a tour to Nepal.
Of the 27 people who died in the accident, 25 are from Maharashtra and two from Uttar Pradesh. Among the deceased include the driver and the attendant of the bus. Driver Murtaza was a resident of Pipraich police station area of Gorakhpur district and the attendant, Ramjeet, hailed from Kushinagar district.
Bodies of the driver and the attendant have been sent in a vehicle from Nepal's Chitwan to the border. Around 51 passengers from Maharashtra are being safely transported to India by a bus. The passengers will be brought to Gorakhpur under the supervision of police escort and ADM.
The district administration has made all arrangements, including food, for the passengers at the border. Maharajganj DM Anunay Jha said the passengers are slated to arrive in Maharajganj later in the afternoon. On arrival, Murtaza's body will be sent to Gorakhpur and Ramjeet's body will be sent to Kushinagar through the green channel with police escort.
Soon after the accident, a team led by SDM Nautanwa Nand Prakash Verma went to Nepal to take stock of the situation. The SDM said that after reaching Maharajganj, the 51 passengers will be sent to Gorakhpur.
The Maharajganj administration has arranged six hearses, 11 ambulances and a 42-seater vehicle at the border. A medical team has also been deployed at the border.
Meanwhile, 16 injured passengers are currently being treated at a hospital in Kathmandu and will be sent home as soon as they recover. The bodies of 25 passengers from Maharashtra will be airlifted from Nepal to Maharashtra after post-mortem.
