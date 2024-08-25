Nepal Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises To 28; Uttar Pradesh Government Ensures Safe Return Of Survivors

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): The bodies of those killed in a tragic bus accident in Nepal were airlifted to Maharashtra, while the Uttar Pradesh government made arrangements to bring 48 survivors from the two other buses involved in the incident to Gorakhpur, officials said.

Nepal Bus Accident: 28 Dead; Uttar Pradesh Government Ensures Safe Return Of Survivors (ETV Bharat)

From there, the survivors were sent to Bhusaval and Mumbai via train. Upon their arrival at the Gorakhpur railway station on Saturday night, the survivors broke down in tears, grieving for their lost loved ones.

One of the passengers, Paresh, who lost five family members, including his elder brother, in the accident, expressed his grief. The incident occurred when three buses from Kesarwani Travel, based in Gorakhpur, were en route from Pokhara to Kathmandu. The buses were carrying 110 passengers when one of them lost control due to bad weather and plunged into a river in Tanahu.

All 28 victims died on the spot, while the injured were taken to Kathmandu for treatment. The bus driver, Mustafa, and his assistant, both residents of Gorakhpur, were killed in the accident.

On the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the survivors were brought to Gorakhpur. Local officials and BJP representatives met with the survivors, providing them with food, beverages, and rest before arranging for their train journey to Maharashtra. The administration coordinated with railway officials to arrange a special bogie for the survivors.

The passengers expressed gratitude for the extensive help provided by the governments of Nepal, India, and the state government of Uttar Pradesh. Additional District Magistrate for Finance and Revenue Vineet Kumar Singh confirmed that the survivors were brought to Gorakhpur as per Chief Minister Adityanath's instructions and were safely being transported to Maharashtra by train.

BJP Legislative Council member and BJP state vice-president Dharmendra Singh also stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the tragedy. He assured that all necessary arrangements were made by the state government to ensure that the passengers returned to Maharashtra without any difficulties.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced a financial aid of Rs five lakh to the families of those from Jalgaon, who lost their lives in the bus accident.

Read More