NEP: Minimum Age For Admission To Class 1 In Delhi Schools Fixed At 6 Years

New Delhi: The minimum age for securing admission in class one in all schools of Delhi will be 6 years from the 2026-27 academic session. The Delhi Directorate of Education has decided that under the National Education Policy (NEP), three years of pre-primary education will be made mandatory. In NEP 2020, it has been named Balvatika, and the child will spend three years in this.

In February 2023, the Union Education Ministry asked all states and union territories to keep the minimum age of children at 6 years for admission in class one. According to reports, many state governments including Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) have already implemented it. Now, admissions are going on in Delhi's Kendriya Vidyalayas accordingly. According to the Director of Education, Delhi, Vedita Reddy, under the NEP, the structure of the foundational stage, i.e. elementary education and minimum age is being changed. Under this, three years of pre-primary education will be compulsory.

Accordingly, from session 2026-27, only those children who are 6 years old will get admission into class 1. The Directorate of Education has issued a circular and said that detailed guidelines for the next session will be sent to the schools in due time. The Directorate has also sought suggestions from all concerned people, school managements, teachers, and parents by July 10 (schoolbranchnep@gmail.com) to make the new system more effective.

Age requirements under Balvatika:

Class Minimum Age Nursery (Bal Vatika/Pre-School 1) 3+ years Lower KG (Bal Vatika/Pre-School 2) 4+ years Upper KG (Bal Vatika/Pre-School 3) 5+ years

A good step: Dr LK Chhabria, President of the Affordable Private School Association and Principal of SR Capital Public School, said, the National Education Policy is being implemented in Delhi, which is a good step. This age structure has already been implemented in 21 states including Haryana and UP Board with KV. It was left only in Delhi. Now under NEP, the child will be given 5 years of elementary education, which is necessary for the mental development of the child.

Structure of education: The new policy has changed the structure of education in schools from the 10+2 system to 5+3+3+4 (foundational 3-8 years, preparatory 8-11 years, middle 11-14 years, and secondary 14-18 years). Bharat Arora, President of the Action Committee of Unaided Recognized Private Schools, said that this is a good decision for the education system. The current age structure was creating a lot of problems in the admission of students transferred from other states. Since the BJP government formed in Delhi, there are expectations about the implementation of the new age structure of NEP in the schools here.