'Neither He Can Use CM's Signature nor Go to Office': BJP Leader Anil Vij Slams Arvind Kejriwal

Ambala(Haryana): Coming hard on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he walked out of Tihar Jail post the Supreme Court decision to grant him interim bail till June 1, BJP leader and former Haryana minister Anil Vij said "neither he can use the Chief Minister's signature nor he can go to the Chief Minister's office."

"The one who was arrested and who went to jail was Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. But bail has been granted, only to Arvind Kejriwal. The Chief Minister is still inside because neither he can use the Chief Minister's signature nor he can go to the Chief Minister's office," the former Haryana minister told ANI.

Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the national capital on Sunday. This will be his first meeting with legislatures after he walked out of Tihar Jail. In a post on X, CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "11 am - MLA meeting 1 pm - press conference at party office, 4 pm - Road Show - New Delhi Lok Sabha - Moti Nagar 6 pm - Road Show - West Delhi Lok Sabha - Uttam Nagar. All of you have to come."

Kejriwal was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail on May 10, 50 days after he was jailed on corruption charges linked to the alleged liquor policy scam and hours after the Supreme Court granted bail till June 1. Kejriwal has been granted interim bail, with the condition that he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat. The ED arrested him on March 21, 2024.

While granting Kejriwal interim bail, the apex court said he would not interact with any of the witnesses or have access to any official files connected with the case. He will not "make any comment with regard to his role" in the present case, the bench ordered.

Earlier in April this year, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was released on bail from Tihar jail following the top court's order. Singh was released after spending over six months in jail in connection with the excise policy case. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will vote on May 25, the sixth of the seven-phase nationwide polling.