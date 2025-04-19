ETV Bharat / state

Bihar | Minor Boy Killed By His Neighbours In Begusarai

Begusarai: A five-year-old boy was brutally murdered allegedly by his neighbours in Begusarai in Bihar, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Chakballi village in the jurisdiction of Refinery Police Station.

Begusarai Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar in an official statement said, "The kin of the child Golu Kumar, son of Anmol Singh, are sitting on the road with his body. They are alleging that the child was killed due to a land dispute. Upon receiving information, police personnel attached to Refinery police station and one armed battalion rushed to the spot. The police team has also alerted the FSL team. The post mortem of the body has been done at a hospital in Begusarai."

The kin of the child have alleged that a CRPF jawan and five others orchestrated the murder. The child's kin further claimed that there was a land dispute going on and the child's murder is related to it.

The kin also alleged that the accused gave the body of the child to his mother Rinku Devi. Sources said that the child was killed when he had gone to a shop in the vicinity of his house to buy biscuits.

Rinku Devi said, "My child had gone to a shop near our house to buy biscuits. It is then that the accused murdered him." The family of the child has lodged a complaint with the police.