Neighbour Kills 10-Year-Old Boy, Buries Body Secretly: UP Police

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): The body of a 10-year-old boy was found under mysterious circumstances in the Bajhan village of Mirzapur district, officials said on Monday.

The throat of the deceased Ashu, son of Sachanu Harijan, was found slit with a sharp weapon, and his body was buried in a pit. Uttar Pradesh Kashmir Police were immediately informed when the family spotted the body, they added.

The family alleged that Ashu was killed by his neighbour, namely Himanshu Upadhyay, following a fight with them and later buried the body some distance away from his house.

After hours of searches on Sunday, the family found Ashu's body in a pit, prompting them to stage a protest in front of the accused's house. In response, the police arrested Upadhyay and claimed to have recovered a weapon from his possession, per officials.

Ashu reportedly went missing on Sunday while on his way to the fields. When the family began looking for him, they found that Upadhyay, a resident of the same village, had taken Ashu forcefully with him.

Police said a villager had also informed the family that around 5:00 p.m., he spotted the accused approaching Baram Baba's house with a shovel, and when the villagers along with the family reached there, they found a new pit hidden under bushes.

When they dug open it, Ashu's body was found inside. This shocked the family and triggered outrage among the villagers. They held a protest outside the accused’s house and vandalised it. Amid the protest, the police took the body into custody for a postmortem after a lot of persuasion.