Nehru Park May Become Delhi’s First 'Clean Air Zone', Ministers Inspect Site For Pilot Project

New Delhi: Taking a major step towards scientific measures to improve Delhi's air quality, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh visited Nehru Park. They studied the possibility of creating a 'Clean Air Zone' here.

This initiative is part of a preliminary study aimed at establishing Delhi's first 'Clean Air Zone'.Spread over 85 acres, this park is being seen as a pilot site, where the possibility of installing 150 advanced air purifiers is being considered. These machines have been tested earlier at ISBT, petrol pumps and other places, where they gave good results in reducing PM2.5 levels in a limited area.

Senior officials of the Environment Department, NDMC and PWD were also present during the inspection. They also interacted with people who came for a morning walk. This study aims to determine whether this technology can permanently reduce the AQI in large parks and whether it can provide a safe environment for the common people.

Environment Minister Singh Sirsa said, "This technology has shown good results on a limited scale, now we want to know if it can work in larger areas as well. We will ask people if this technology is correct, and a decision will be taken based on their feedback."

Each proposed machine is about nine feet high and uses advanced filtration technology that removes harmful PM2.5 particles from the air. If the project is implemented in the future, it can provide clean air to the park users year after year. But its deployment will completely depend on the results of the study.

The Environment Minister said that the government is currently examining the feasibility of this technology in real conditions. If it proves to be effective and practical, then similar zones will be considered in Connaught Place, Khan Market and other places. These projects will be implemented through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) so that there is no financial burden on the government.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, who is also an MLA from the area, said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Delhi government is constantly working towards developing the capital. He has granted Rs 1,000 crore for the development and repair of Delhi's road infrastructure."

The proposal is part of the Delhi government's Environment Action Plan 2025, which includes reviving the long-pending artificial rain project, daily mechanical cleaning, sprinkling of water, strict adherence to rules at construction sites and installation of anti-smog guns. Landfill bio-mining is in full swing in Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla, so that the garbage mountains there can be removed permanently.

To deal with old and polluting vehicles, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras are being installed at the entry points of the city, which will help in compliance with GRAP rules throughout the year. Sirsa said, "Scientific thinking, commitment and continuous efforts are necessary to deal with pollution. That is why we are first studying this model, and then we will make any decision." If this study is successful, then this 'Clean Air Zone' built in Nehru Park can become a new example for pollution control in other urban areas of Delhi, such as parks, schools, markets and residential areas.

