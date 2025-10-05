ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Negligence And Staff Conflicts Blamed For Toddler’s Death At Anantapur Children's Home

The authorities of a children’s home in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district are in the dock due to the death of a child.

Negligence And Staff Conflicts Blamed For Toddler’s Death At Anantapur Children's Home
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 5, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST

Updated : October 5, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Anantpur: The tragic death of a child at an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) facility in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur has sparked outrage over staff negligence and internal conflicts.

A toddler, handed over to the home in August, died on Dussehra due to alleged lack of care. There is a claim that the child was neglected, leading to his heart failure. Despite previous complaints about the staff, an inquiry is underway to investigate the causes behind the incident.

The authorities of a children’s home in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district are in the dock due to the death of a male child. On August 30, a woman from Kalyanadurg handed over her male child to the children's home as she was unable to support him. On the day of Dussehra, two nurses were supposed to be on duty and only one was present at the child home. The child was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead in the evening.

The family members of the deceased child alleged that the staff of the children's home buried the body in the graveyard to keep the incident a secret. However, a dispute arose between the workers. Locals alleged that the negligence of the ICDS staff led to the death of the baby.

As the other maid who was supposed to be on duty on the day of Dussehra was absent, the other who was present had to perform duties. There is an allegation from another quarter that the baby died due to a lack of milk. There are allegations that the ANM working in the children's home is also frequently absent from duty.

Nagamani, project director, ICDS, said, "The baby died due to poor health. He, however, assured that an inquiry would be conducted into the negligence caused by the dispute between the staff. Anantapur district collector has taken cognisance of the incident. The ICDS officials have been asked to submit a full report on the infant's death. Also, the staff at the children's home should review attendance, care procedures and child safety standards."

When reached, Dipti, the children's home manager, said the baby didn't die in the children's home. "Baby came here on August 30. Because of his low weight, he was not able to drink milk properly. The child was taken to a hospital. Doctors said the baby died due to heart failure," she said.

Read more

  1. Injured Toddler Dies On Way To Hospital As Ambulance Gets Stuck In Traffic Jam In Thane
Last Updated : October 5, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANDHRA TODDLER DEATHCHILDREN HOME BLAMED FOR KID DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Kaithal Farmer Transforms Lives Through Natural Farming

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Sweet And Healthy: MP Biodiversity Board Develops 13 Unique Varieties Of Medicinal Honey

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.