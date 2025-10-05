ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Negligence And Staff Conflicts Blamed For Toddler’s Death At Anantapur Children's Home

Anantpur: The tragic death of a child at an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) facility in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur has sparked outrage over staff negligence and internal conflicts.

A toddler, handed over to the home in August, died on Dussehra due to alleged lack of care. There is a claim that the child was neglected, leading to his heart failure. Despite previous complaints about the staff, an inquiry is underway to investigate the causes behind the incident.

The authorities of a children’s home in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district are in the dock due to the death of a male child. On August 30, a woman from Kalyanadurg handed over her male child to the children's home as she was unable to support him. On the day of Dussehra, two nurses were supposed to be on duty and only one was present at the child home. The child was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead in the evening.

The family members of the deceased child alleged that the staff of the children's home buried the body in the graveyard to keep the incident a secret. However, a dispute arose between the workers. Locals alleged that the negligence of the ICDS staff led to the death of the baby.