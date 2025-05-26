ETV Bharat / state

NEET-UGC Aspirant From Jammu And Kashmir Dies By Suicide In Kota

Police officer Ramesh Kaviya said the student, who has been identified as Zeeshan, took extreme step while talking to a boy from Jammu and Kashmir.

NEET-UGC Aspirant From Jammu And Kashmir Dies By Suicide In Kota
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 9:12 AM IST

Kota: A NEET-UG aspirant from Jammu and Kashmir, who arrived in Kota for coaching a week ago, died by suicide at her hostel room in the education hub on Sunday. Police officer Ramesh Kaviya said the student, who has been identified as Zeeshan, took the extreme step while talking to a boy who is also from Jammu and Kashmir.

"The student was preparing for the NEET-UG exams. She did online coaching from her home last year. She started living at a hostel in Mahavir Nagar Third seven days ago, soon after her arrival here. On Sunday evening at around 4 pm, she was talking to a boy from Jammu and Kashmir. While talking, he died by suicide. That boy himself informed another girl about this," Kaviya said.

Earlier, after being informed about the incident, the girl came rushing and knocked on the hostel door, but no response came from inside. Later, some youths working nearby were called. They cut the door and found the girl's body.

They made a last-ditch effort and rushed her to the new hospital of the medical college, where she was declared dead on arrival. Top police officials were informed in this regard. The hostel room has been locked, which will be opened after the family members arrive. The body of the student has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital. The reason behind the incident could not be ascertained. Investigation is on in this regard, police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

