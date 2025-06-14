NEET UG Result 2025: Mahesh Kumar Of Rajasthan Bagged AIR 1, Prepared At A Private Coaching Institute In Sikar

Sikar: With the National Testing Agency (NTA) declaring the results of NEET UG 2025 on Saturday, Rajasthan’s students have once again made their mark. Mahesh Kumar of Hanumangarh, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, prepared for the exam at a coaching institute in Sikar.

Apart from Mahesh, Rajasthan’s Tanay secured AIR-13, becoming the second one from the state to be in the top 15.

What The Topper Has To Say

After topping one of the toughest entrance exams, an elated Mahesh told the media, “I never imagined I would rank first in the country, but I always believed that with honest and focused hard work, no goal is impossible.” He credited his success to his parents, teachers, and coaching institute.

The director of the institute where Mahesh studied was also in praise of Mahesh, remarking on his focus, saying, “Mahesh was a disciplined, hardworking and focused student. His success is a result of his family’s support, the institute’s guidance, and his own efforts.”

Exam Details and Cutoff trends

NEET UG 2025 was held on May 4 at 5,453 centres across 548 cities. Of the 22.76 lakh students who registered, around 1.96 lakh did not appear. Around 20.8 lakh students wrote the exam — an attendance rate of 91.5%, the lowest since 2021.

This year’s paper was rated ‘moderate to difficult’. Physics and Chemistry sections had many application-based questions, requiring careful thinking, while the Biology section was relatively easier. This led to a drop in cut off compared to the previous year, as in 2024, the cutoff for General and EWS categories was 162 and for OBC, SC, and ST, it was 127, while in 2025, the cutoff has been 144 and 113 for the same categories, respectively.