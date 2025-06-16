NEET UG Result 2025: Electrician's Daughter From Bhiwani Excels With AIR 4249

Bhiwani: In the recently declared results of the NEET UG 2025, Anjali, a resident of Bhiwani, has made her parents proud by securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 4249 in the examination. Coming from an economically disadvantaged family, she braved limited resources and financial challenges, proving that no obstacle is insurmountable when you are dedicated and determined. Of the 12.36 lakh students who qualified the examination this year, Anjali stands at the 4249th rank.

Prajapati Samaj Honours Her

After the results came out, members of the Prajapati community, to which Anjali and her family belong, visited her residence at Hanuman Gate, Bhiwani, to congratulate her. Elders from the community honoured her, apart from calling upon other daughters from the community to take inspiration from Anjali’s success of securing AIR 4249 and the 1609th rank in BC-A category in NEET UG 2025.

Father Is An Electrician

Anjali’s father, Kapoor Singh, is an electrician and her mother is a housewife. Despite their financial condition, the parents left no stone unturned in fulfilling their daughter’s dreams and needs. According to Anjali, they supported her in every possible way and it is only through their blessings that she was able to achieve it, apart from the dedicated guidance of her teachers.

Her story is testimony to the fact that hard work and dedication can help you cross any obstacle, financial or otherwise. She now aspires to become a doctor and serve the society, especially the financially disadvantaged segments of the society.