NEET UG 2025 Results: Three Students From Delhi Among Top 10

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG 2025 results on Saturday and three students from Delhi are in the top ten rankers of the medical entrance exam. Apart from this, 17 students from Delhi are among the top 100 rankers in the country.

Delhi’s Rankers

Mrinal Kishore Jha, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 4, is the Delhi topper. Apart from Mrinal, Avika Aggarwal and Harsh Kedawat secured AIR-5 and AIR-9 respectively. The three secured 99.99 percentile and belong to the General category.

While Rajasthan’s Mahesh Kumar and Madhya Pradesh’s Utkarsh Avadhiya bagged the first and second spots, Maharashtra’s Krashank Joshi bagged the third rank.

Out of the 22.76 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 12.36 lakh qualified the exam.

MBBS Seats In Delhi Colleges

There are 1.08 lakh MBBS seats available in the country and of these, 56,000 are in government colleges and 52,000 are in private colleges. When it comes to Delhi, the country’s capital has 1092 medical seats in seven government medical colleges.

According to P. N. Pandey, Professor at Maulana Azad Medical College and former Head of the Department of Neuro Surgery at Loknayak Hospital, those seeking admission in government medical colleges in Delhi need a NEET UG ranking of less than 600 to secure a seat, considering the competition involved.