NTA Yet To Issue FAQs For NEET-UG 2025 As Online Application Process Starts

Kota: The application process for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG 2025), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), has already started from February 7. However, NTA has not yet released Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) which helps candidates prepare for the examination.

Education expert Dev Sharma said Frequently Asked Questions help candidates a lot. "If the candidates have any doubt in their minds, they get the answer through FAQ. The FAQs are useful in the online registration process and help in doubt resolution. Sharma said candidates have to be extra-cautious while registering for the examination online. He said the information bulletin of NEET-UG 2025 clearly states that after the registration process is completed, no changes can be made in the application.

He also advised the candidates to upload their photographs and signatures as per specifications. "If this is not done, difficulties will be faced in identifying the candidate at the exam centre. The online application of such candidates can also be canceled," Sharma said, adding the candidates would not get a chance to correct or change their photographs and signatures. Sharma said the candidates should also select the examination centre and the medium of question paper carefully because according to point number 16 on page number 147 of the information bulletin, change in the examination centre is not possible. As per information given on page number 10, change in the medium of question paper is also not be possible at a later date.

More than 5.30 lakh students have already registered for the examination in a week. This pace is a little slower than last year, but still thousands of students are registering everyday.