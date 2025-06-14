NEET UG 2025 Results | Seven Karnataka Students Figure In Top 100 Ranks

Bengaluru: As many as seven students from Karnataka are among the top 100 rank holders in the NEET UG 2025 examination the results of which were announced on Saturday.

The results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is a premier, autonomous and self-sustained organisation to conduct examination for entrance admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.

Nikhil Sonnada, a student of Expert PU College, Mangaluru has bagged the 17th rank at the all-India level and first rank in the state. Son of a doctor couple from Vijayapura in North Karnataka, Nikhil has scored 99.99%.

Nidhi K G also from the same college has bagged 84th all-India rank while she stood at seventh place as far as Karnataka is concerned. Others who found their names in the top 100 ranks include: Ruchir Gupta (AIR 22), Tejas Shailesh Ghotgalkar (AIR 38), Pranshu Jahagirdar (AIR 42), Harini Sriram (AIR 72) and Diganth S (AIR 80).

This year, 83,582 candidates from Karnataka have qualified while 1,47,782 students have taken the examination. With the competition getting tough with the passing year, the number of students taking the NEET exam is also coming down. While 1,50,170 students had written the exam in 2024, this year the number came down to 1,47,782. Similarly, the number of qualifying students has also come down by 5,302.