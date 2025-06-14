ETV Bharat / state

NEET UG 2025 Results: Himanshu Kumar Tops Jharkhand With AIR 134

Ranchi: The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025 were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, paving the way for undergraduate medical admissions across all medical institutions in India. 19000 students from Jharkhand, including Ranchi, have qualified in this year’s medical entrance exam.

Himanshu Kumar from Giridh isn’t just one among them, he is the state’s topper, having secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 134.

A Story Of Resilience And Struggle

Himanshu’s achievement is not just a reflection of academic excellence, but also a story of resilience, dedication, and a deep commitment to his family. His father, who runs a small mobile and TV repair shop, was diagnosed with a serious tumor in his large intestine which required him to undergo treatment in Hyderabad. Even now, the father’s health is fragile.

“I didn’t appear for NEET just for myself,” said Himanshu. “I did it to change my family’s condition. This rank is a tribute to the struggles and the sacrifices of my parents.”

More Than 50% Qualified From The State

Of the 35,397 students who appeared for NEET UG 2025 from Jharkhand, 19,203 have cleared it, with 54% succeeding in the exam.

Nationally, 22.09 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and 12.36 lakh qualified in it. Mahesh Kumar of Rajasthan secured AIR 1, followed by Utkarsh Avadhiya of Madhya Pradesh. Among girls, Avika Agarwal achieved the highest rank with AIR 5.