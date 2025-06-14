NEET UG 2025 Results: Himanshu Kumar Tops Jharkhand With AIR 134

Ranchi: The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025 were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, paving the way for undergraduate medical admissions across all medical institutions in India. 19000 students from Jharkhand, including Ranchi, have qualified in this year’s medical entrance exam.
Himanshu Kumar from Giridh isn’t just one among them, he is the state’s topper, having secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 134.
A Story Of Resilience And Struggle
Himanshu’s achievement is not just a reflection of academic excellence, but also a story of resilience, dedication, and a deep commitment to his family. His father, who runs a small mobile and TV repair shop, was diagnosed with a serious tumor in his large intestine which required him to undergo treatment in Hyderabad. Even now, the father’s health is fragile.
“I didn’t appear for NEET just for myself,” said Himanshu. “I did it to change my family’s condition. This rank is a tribute to the struggles and the sacrifices of my parents.”
More Than 50% Qualified From The State
Of the 35,397 students who appeared for NEET UG 2025 from Jharkhand, 19,203 have cleared it, with 54% succeeding in the exam.
Nationally, 22.09 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and 12.36 lakh qualified in it. Mahesh Kumar of Rajasthan secured AIR 1, followed by Utkarsh Avadhiya of Madhya Pradesh. Among girls, Avika Agarwal achieved the highest rank with AIR 5.
JVM Shyamli Shines with Over 40 Students Succeeding
Ranchi’s JVM Shyamli School saw a remarkable performance with more than 40 of its students qualifying NEET UG with strong ranks. Top scorers from the school include:
- Siddharth Agarwal (AIR 373)
- Sparsh Sidana (AIR 743)
- Raunak (AIR 847)
Other successful students include Meet Raj, Parijat Banerjee, Virendra Singh Rawat, Arham Siddiqui, Kashish Raj, and Shraddha, among others.
JVM Principal Samarjit Jana said, “This result is not just a celebration of academic success, but of commitment and values. These students are not only future doctors but also compassionate leaders of tomorrow. JVM Shyamli is proud to be part of their journey.”
DPS Ranchi Students Also Perform Well
Delhi Public School (DPS) Ranchi also recorded strong results, with more than 20 students clearing NEET UG 2025. Among them are:
- Arman Ahmed (AIR 3369)
- Kumar Manasvi (AIR 12797)
- Yuvraj Gupta (AIR 20162)
- Prince Gupta (AIR 29669)
- Unnati Arya (AIR 34013)
Principal Dr. Jaya Chauhan congratulated the students, their parents, and teachers. “Their hard work and consistency have paid off, and we are immensely proud of their performance,” she said.