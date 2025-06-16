NEET UG 2025 Results: Haryana’s Avika Aggarwal Becomes India’s Female Topper With AIR 5

Faridabad: After the National Testing Agency declared the results of NEET UG 2025 on Saturday, Faridabad’s Avika Aggarwal has made Haryana proud by becoming India’s female topper, securing All India Rank (AIR 5). The teenager from Haryana stood fifth among 12.36 lakh students who have qualified in the examination this year.

An elated Avika credits her success in the examination to the support she received from her institution and her parents (both of whom are doctors). “I was inspired to become a doctor after I saw my parents and they supported me extensively. My teachers at the coaching institute I attended also supported me every step of the way in the last two years,” shares Avika.

Systematic Preparation

On being asked about her preparation strategy, she said it was very systematic and consistent, explaining, “I used to attend classes from 10 am to 2.30 pm, and after that I used to come back home and rest for an hour or two. Later, I used to have 2-3 cycles of one and a half hours of studying with a half hour break. For me taking these breaks and unwinding with my brother was very important and he was my stress buster during this time.” This would put her overall study time to around 10-12 hours a day.

Avika Aggarwal, AIR-5 and India's Female NEET UG 2025 Topper, talks to ETV Bharat. (ETV Bharat)

Interested In Dermatology And Neuroscience

According to Avika, her goal of becoming a doctor and specializing in Dermatology or Neurosurgery kept her motivated. “It is important to have a goal as the goal keeps you motivated no matter what. I was always sure of becoming a doctor, and that drove me to put in the efforts needed to secure this succes,” shares Avika, adding, “I am interested in Dermatology and Neurosurgery as of now but it may change once I join MBBS.”

Proud Parents

Her parents - Dr. Ashutosh Aggarwal and Dr. Neha Aggarwal, are proud and elated that their daughter became the country’s female topper. “I am proud of my daughter and she sacrificed a lot to achieve this. She would not go out or attend family functions, and was inherently disciplined and dedicated. In fact, we had to tell her to take breaks and stop studying at times,” shares Dr. Ashutosh. His wife, Dr. Neha, echoes this and says, “Avika topped her school in her 10th and was dedicated even after that, without letting that get to her head. She worked hard for 10-12 hours every day.”

On supporting their daughter, she says, “It is important for parents to treat their children like friends. That way they won’t be afraid of coming to you with their problems, instead of being lonely and clueless on where to seek help.”