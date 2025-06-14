NEET UG 2025 Results: Delhi Topper Mrinal Kishore Jha Secures AIR 4, Aspires To Join AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG 2025 results on Saturday. Three students from Delhi featured in the top ten ranks—Mrinal Kishore Jha secured All India Rank (AIR) 4, Avika Agarwal ranked fifth, and Harsh Kedawat placed ninth. Among them, Mrinal has emerged as the Delhi topper.

ETV Bharat spoke to Mrinal about this remarkable achievement and his journey. Originally from Bihar, Mrinal lives in Faridabad owing to his father’s job in the NCR. To prepare for NEET UG, he stayed at his aunt’s house in Delhi and attended a private coaching institute, apart from having extensive self-study.

Fascination For Biology

Owing to his fascination with biology, he says he developed an interest in medicine early in life. “When I was in Class 9, I started developing an interest towards medicine and when I started Class 11, I started preparing for NEET,” says the teenager, adding, “That is why I chose the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology stream in my 11th.”

Regarding his preparation strategy, Mrinal followed a rigorous study schedule that balanced coaching classes with self-study. “My routine was to attend classes for 7 hours during the day and later I used to spend another 5-6 hours studying by myself. I used mock tests to track my performance, focusing on my weak areas, and scheduled my topics according to the mock tests in my institute,” shares Mrinal, adding that chemistry, especially organic chemistry, became one of his favorite subjects along with biology.

This schedule helped him secure the fourth rank in the examination. “I am extremely happy with the result. I expected a good result but didn’t expect to be among the top 10,” he says.

Apart from his study-schedule, he credits his success to the unwavering support he received from his parents. “My parents constantly encouraged me and motivated me. They kept me going. I am also thankful to my teachers at the coaching institute for guiding me and clarifying my doubts all throughout,” he says. His father, Manoj Kumar Jha, works in a public sector undertaking (PSU), while his mother, Kishori Jha, is a homemaker.

Mrinal Kishore Jha, AIR-4, is the NEET UG 2025 topper from Delhi. (ETV Bharat)

Aspiring An Admission In AIIMS Delhi

With AIR-4, he is confident about getting into the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, which is his first choice. “It’s every medical aspirant’s dream to study at AIIMS Delhi. With this rank, I’m hopeful,” he said. As backup options, he has considered Maulana Azad Medical College and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, both in Delhi.

On being asked about the toughness of the paper this year, Mrinal admitted that it was tougher than previous years’ papers but he was able to manage time and confidently tackle the questions.

To future aspirants, Mrinal shared a simple yet powerful message: “Stay focused on your goal and work consistently towards it. If you do that, success will surely follow. I adopted this approach, and my result has exceeded even my own expectations.”