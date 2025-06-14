NEET UG 2025 Results: Aunt-Niece Duo from Haryana Clears NEET Together, Brings Joy to Family

Nuh: After the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG 2025 results today, a family in Nuh district, Haryana, has a great reason to celebrate. An aunt and niece duo from a family have successfully cleared the exam, with their joint achievement being a reason for a major celebration in their family.

Zainab Hussain and Sadia Khan are the two young women, belonging to the Syed community. Their relationship as aunt and niece makes their shared success all the more special for their family. As news of their results spread, celebrations broke out at their home, with sweets being distributed among relatives and neighbors.

Meet Zainab and Sadia

Daughter of Assistant Sub-Inspector Zakir Hussain of Security Branch, Zainab Hussain secured 551 out of 720 in the NEET UG 2025. Her aunt, Sadia Khan, also cleared NEET scoring 537 marks. She is the daughter of Israel Khan, a retired driver from the Haryana Health Department.

Combined Efforts

Speaking about their journey, Zainab’s father Zakir said that the two worked hard for the past two years. According to him, they prepared for the exam together in Alwar, Rajasthan and their efforts have paid off; with the family being overjoyed at their success.

An interesting point to note about NEET UG 2025 is that more women qualified the exam than men. Of the 12.36 lakh candidates who have qualified, over 7.2 lakh are females while over 5.14 lakh are males.