ETV Bharat / state

NEET UG 2025 Results: Ashi Singh From Bihar Secures AIR 12

Kota: Ashi Singh, a native of Bihar, has cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025 securing All India Rank 12 and All India Rank 2 in the girls category.

The results of the NEET UG 2025 were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday. Singh has been in Kota for the last two years and was preparing for the test at a private coaching institute.

Along with Ashi, her whole family also shifted to Kota for her NEET preparation. Ashi said, “The environment of Kota is perfect for studies because every child works hard here and everyone gets inspired by mutual competition.” She further said that she did not keep her own phone, so there was no distraction for her. When there was a need, she used to use her mother's phone, and this decision became a big reason for her focused studies.

Ashi explained that she used to do self-study for 6 to 7 hours daily and followed the coaching classes with full attention. Ashi shared that her average marks in coaching tests were always above 700. However, many times due to small mistakes, she also got 695, but with the analysis done after every test, she recognised her mistakes and avoided repeating them next time.